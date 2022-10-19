Tim Walker, the leader of Boy Scout Troop 109 and his Scouts. Half of the Troop raised money for future badges by selling funnel cakes, and the rest earned their community service hours by collecting trash at the fair.
Sun catchers available for sale at one of the many booths at the Valle Country Fair on October 15.
Photo by Jordyn Daniels
Karen Maj, an animal handler working with Apple Hill Farms, at the petting zoo section of the Valle Country Fair in Valle Crucis on October 15.
Photo by Jordyn Daniels
The Children’s Council booth featured fun activities for children, like pumpkin bowling, fairy hair, sack races and temporary tattoos.
Photo by Jordyn Daniels
Road signs help direct the flow of traffic through the many rows of booths during a sunny day at the Valle Country Fair.
Photo by Jordyn Daniels
The Burnett Sisters Duo play live at the 2022 Valle Country Fair.
Photo by Jordyn Daniels
The Valle Country Fair provided many options for food, one of them being a loaded bratwurst.
Photo by Jordyn Daniels
Photo by Jordyn Daniels
People shopping along the many rows of hand crafted and artisanal goods at the Valle Country Fair on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Photo by Jordyn Daniels
A performance of the Jarabe during the Valle Country Fair on Saturday, Oct. 15.
VALLE CRUCIS – The Valle County Fair is an event that has been around for more than four decades and continues to raise funds for the community.
Members of Holy Cross Episcopal Church bring the community festival to life with the help of more than 150 vendors, multiple nonprofits and local food spots to create a family friendly experience and help the community.
Live music performances at the Red Barn Stage consistent took place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while on the Lower Youth Stage, there were dance performances, magic shows and a band.
The Valle Country Fair builds and celebrates community while raising money to support the good work of local charities. Proceeds from the Valle Country Fair go to fund grants for area nonprofits and to provide an emergency fund for local families who face unexpected needs.
The event was free to attend, with the only required payment being $10 parking fee.
