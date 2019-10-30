VALLE CRUCIS — The total amount raised through the 41st Valle Country Fair is still being tallied, and may take a few weeks to gather all of the funds, according to officials with the Holy Cross Episcopal Church.
A copious amount of people flocked to the Valle Crucis area on Oct. 19 for the annual event put on by Holy Cross. Visitors enjoyed rows of craft and food vendors as well as live music and entertainment.
The church states that concessions operated by its membership give 100 percent of proceeds to the fair. Other exhibitors are asked to “tithe” by donating 10 percent of revenues to the fair. According to fair organizers, the 2018 event channeled $40,000 to High Country organizations that serve people in need.
Grant recipients from this year’s Valle Country Fair include the Watauga Children’s Council, the Creative Peacemaker Center, Hunger and Health Coalition, Mountain Alliance, Parent-to-Parent Family Support Network, Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center, W.A.M.Y. Community Action and the Watauga County Schools Extended Learning Centers. The outreach committee at Holy Cross Church distributes all remaining proceeds to individuals and families in crisis, organizers stated.
For more information, click to www.vallecountryfair.org.
