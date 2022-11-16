Sunrise at Grandfather New Year's Day

Ring in an epic New Year on Sunday, Jan. 1, with the first sunrise of 2023 – atop Grandfather Mountain. This special event will allow guests the rare opportunity to visit Grandfather Mountain outside of regular operating hours and on a holiday.

 Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

