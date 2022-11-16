Ring in an epic New Year on Sunday, Jan. 1, with the first sunrise of 2023 – atop Grandfather Mountain. This special event will allow guests the rare opportunity to visit Grandfather Mountain outside of regular operating hours and on a holiday.
Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
LINVILLE – Ring in an epic New Year on Sunday, Jan. 1, with the first sunrise of 2023 – atop Grandfather Mountain. This special event will provide guests with the rare opportunity to visit Grandfather Mountain outside of regular operating hours and on a holiday.
Sunrise is at 7:38 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023, and Grandfather’s gates will open at 6:30 a.m. Due to safety regulations, participants may only visit the Mile High Swinging Bridge area during the event. To help warm up on a likely cold winter’s morning, the mountain will offer a complimentary hot beverage bar and doughnuts for sunrise guests in the Top Shop building. The restrooms in the Top Shop will also be accessible.
Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight and wear heavy winter jackets, hats, gloves and rubber-soled shoes. The event may be canceled on short notice in case of inclement weather. In addition, a picture-perfect sunrise, unfortunately, cannot be guaranteed.
Tickets for this event go on sale online at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Admission to the New Year’s sunrise event costs $50 for general admission, $35 for children (ages 4-12) and $25 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club. Admission includes an entire day’s access to Grandfather Mountain. As the remainder of the park doesn’t open until 9 a.m., participants are welcome to leave the park following sunrise to return later in the day for no additional cost.
This event is limited to 150 guests. If the event is sold out, a waiting list will be available.
The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.