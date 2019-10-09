ELK PARK — At the Elk Park Board of Alderman meeting for the month of October, the council discussed the cleaning up of Main Street, alongside events for this upcoming month.
The Main Street cleanup was brought to the board’s attention by Julian Briggs, according to Elk Park Town Clerk Connie Guinn. The conversation took place for more than an hour regarding the curb appeal of Main Street.
The board agreed that areas need to be cleaned up, but the difficulty lies distributing who cleans up what and ensuring that everything is fair, according to Guinn’s summation of the board’s discussion.
The aldermen agreed that it was important to have Main Street clean, however there would be difficulty in asking one individual to clean up their portion of the street and another individual not to do so.
Elk Park will be hosting its “Trick or Treat in the Park,” which is set for Thursday, Oct. 31, at Elk Park Town Hall. If a person wishes to distribute Halloween treats to children during this event, it is recommended that they arrive at the Winters Town Park between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to come and participate in the Halloween festivities at “Trick or Treat in the Park,” and it is recommended that people who choose the distribute candy have a spooky twist to their attire or area they intend to hand out candy, though nothing is required.
The event will involve Halloween decorations, in addition to a screening of the holiday classic in the park, “Hocus Pocus.” If one wishes to attend the Trick or Treat in the Park, festivities will officially begin at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.
For more information about “Trick or Treat in the Park,” call (828) 733-9573. The next monthly meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at Elk Park Town Hall.
