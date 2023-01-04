Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several upcoming continuing education and workforce training courses.
The following is a schedule of classes:
Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) Fall Academy
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) Spring 2023 Academy is taking applications until 12 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22. The class meets Jan. 5 through May 12. Class meeting days and times vary. Scholarships are available for students who qualify. To apply for CCC&TI’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program, please contact Program Director Andy Day at aday@cccti.edu or call (828) 726-2750.
BioWork Process Technician
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer the BioWork Process Technician course Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Feb. 6 to April 24 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The course will combine classroom lecture and online instruction. The total cost for the course is $262, which includes textbook. The BioWork Process Technician course provides basic preparation for process technician jobs in bioprocess manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing and chemical manufacturing. The course will include understanding the role of a process technician, safety, quality processes, measuring process variables, transforming matter, process technology (including processing equipment and plant utilities), controlling the process, maintaining sterile processes and growing living cells. For more information or to reserve a seat for the BioWork Process Technician course, please call (828) 726-2242.
EMT-Basic
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer three Emergency Medical Technician – Basic courses in early 2023. The 200-hour course trains individuals to provide basic emergency medical care in the prehospital setting. The scheduled courses include: Jan. 9 to May 13, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays on the Watauga Campus; Jan. 9 to May 8, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at the TAPS Center in Hudson; and Jan. 10 to May 13, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the TAPS Center in Hudson. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
HVAC I — Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Introduction to HVAC on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 10 through April 20 in J-232. This course serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the HVAC program. The curriculum focuses on basic carbon steel piping practices, basic copper and plastic piping practices, basic electricity, intro to heating, cooling, and air distribution systems, soldering and brazing and trade mathematics. The cost of the class is $190. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
HVAC I — Watauga Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer Introduction to HVAC on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 10 through April 20 in W141, Room 101. This course serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the HVAC program. The curriculum focuses on basic carbon steel piping practices, basic copper and plastic piping practices, basic electricity, intro to heating, cooling, and air distribution systems, soldering and brazing and trade mathematics. The cost of the class is $190. For more information or to register, call (828) 297-3811.
Intro to Residential Wiring — Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Introduction to Residential Wiring on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Jan. 10 to April 20 in J-220. The course introduces the electrical trade, electrical circuits, theory and safety, conductors and cable, device boxes, hand bending and residential electrical services. Students will learn basic electrical wiring concepts, electrical theory, Ohm’s law and types of services for residential applications. The cost of the class is $190. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Furniture Technology Institute: Industrial Sewing
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer Intro to Industrial Sewing on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from Jan. 9 to April 5 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Furniture Technology Institute: Industrial Sewing
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer Intro to Industrial Sewing on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., from Jan. 10 to April 4 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Plumbing I — Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Introduction to Plumbing (Level 1) from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 9 through April 19 in J-220. The class serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the plumbing program. This course introduces basic plumbing tools, materials and fixtures. Topics include plumbing materials, different types of fixtures, proper tool selection and basic plumbing systems. The cost of the class is $190. Scholarships are available. For more info or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Plumbing I — Watauga Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer Introduction to Plumbing (Level 1) from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 9 through April 24 in W141, Room 101. The class serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the plumbing program. This course introduces basic plumbing tools, materials and fixtures. Topics include plumbing materials, different types of fixtures, proper tool selection and basic plumbing systems. The cost of the class is $190. Scholarships are available. For more info or to register, call (828) 297-3811.
Phlebotomy – Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Phlebotomy course on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 9 p.m., from Jan. 9 to May 3. The cost of the class is $203. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Phlebotomy – Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Phlebotomy course on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m., from Jan. 10 to April 27. The cost of the class is $203. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Industrial Maintenance I
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intro to Industrial Maintenance on Mondays and Wednesdays from Jan. 9 to April 19 from 5:30 to 9 p.m., in S-103. This course is designed to provide students with the fundamental knowledge and skills necessary to install, maintain, troubleshoot and repair equipment found in a variety of industries. Designed for the “jack-of-all trades” technician, this course covers all five major areas of industrial maintenance knowledge: Electrical Maintenance, General Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Preventative Maintenance and Welding. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Furniture Technology Institute: Intro to Upholstery
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer Introduction to Upholstery on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., from Jan. 9 to April 5 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The course is designed to provide the knowledge and skills necessary to become an entry-level upholsterer. In addition, students will learn the soft skills needed for employment. The course includes core skills, training in upholstery manufacturing concepts, tools and safety and training in employability skills, communication, problem solving and critical thinking. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Mental Healthcare Technician
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer an online Mental Healthcare Technician course from Jan. 9 to March 24. This course is designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills for safe, therapeutic care to patients with mental and behavioral health needs in an effective and ethical manner. Upon completion of the program, students will be prepared to take the American Association of Psychiatric Technicians (AAPT) Level 1 certification exam and qualify for entry-level positions within the special mental/behavioral healthcare programs. The course covers topics such as patient rights and documentation, trust and communication in health care, safety in the workplace, common psychiatric disorders, and chemical dependency and its effects. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
MIG Welding – Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a MIG Welding class on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. from Jan. 9 to May 8. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
TIG Welding – Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a TIG Welding class on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. from Jan. 10 to May 4. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
MIG/TIG Welding – Watauga High School
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a MIG/TIG Welding class at Watauga High School in Boone on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. from Jan. 10 to May 4. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call (828) 297-3811.
Mental Health First Aid
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Mental Health First Aid course Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. This training will help participants learn to recognize and intervene during a mental health emergency. It is excellent training for human resources professionals, medical professionals, business staff, faith community leaders, law enforcement personnel and educators. The cost of the class is $92 and includes textbook. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
General Contractor Exam Prep
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a General Contractor Exam Prep class from 6 to 9 p.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 7 to April 13 in H-207 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. This 60-hour course prepares students for the General Contractor’s licensing examination. Emphasis is placed on blueprints, laws and regulations, employment security laws and workers’ compensation. Upon successful completion of the course, students are eligible to sit for the N.C. Contractor’s licensing examination. For more information on this course or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Massage Therapy — Watauga Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Massage Therapy course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 7 to Dec. 20 on the Watauga Campus in Boone. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self-care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2341.
