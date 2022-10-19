There’s an old song by Garth Brooks called “Unanswered Prayers.” The chorus of the song goes:
Sometimes I thank God
For unanswered prayers
Remember when you’re talkin’
To the man upstairs
That just because he doesn’t answer doesn’t mean he don’t care
‘Cause some of God’s greatest gifts
Are unanswered prayers
I found myself thanking God for unanswered prayers on more than one occasion recently. As I was driving to work one morning, I started thinking about things that I had desperately prayed for over the years. I had been upset when God didn’t answer but I started to realize that unanswered prayers are small course corrections.
We have a grand idea of the course that we have set out for our lives. We pray for desires, people, objects, places, etc. that we want to be placed within that course. Proverbs 19:21 says, “Many plans are in a man’s heart, but the Lord’s decree will prevail.” Looking back on my plans, gosh, I’m glad some of my prayers fell through. I’m glad God gave me course corrections to keep me on the course he had for my life.
CS Lewis addressed these answered prayers and course corrections in this way, and I thought it was a beautiful analogy: “Imagine yourself as a living house. God comes in to rebuild that house. At first, perhaps, you can understand what He is doing. He is getting the drains right and stopping the leaks in the roof and so on: you knew that those jobs needed doing and so you are not surprised. But presently He starts knocking the house about in a way that hurts abominably and does not seem to make sense. What on earth is He up to? The explanation is that He is building quite a different house from the one you thought of—throwing out a new wing here, putting on an extra floor there, running up towers, making courtyards. You thought you were going to be made into a decent little cottage: but He is building a palace. He intends to come and live in it Himself.”
Matthew 7:7 reads, “Keep asking, and it will be given to you. Keep searching, and you will find. Keep knocking, and the door will be opened to you.” Even though prayers are left unanswered, you should always keep asking. What you are asking for might be the right course. But you also have to finish out that verse, keep searching, and keep knocking. Life has many doors. The one you are currently knocking on might be the one God has locked to protect you or offer you something more in the next door. Course corrections are beautiful just like the palace God is building within each of us.
