NORTH CAROLINA — Two cases of chronic wasting disease in deer have been found in Yadkin County.
Chronic wasting disease was first found in wild elk in the western United States in the 1980s, said Moriah Boggess, deer biologist at the North Carolina Wildlife Commission. Since then, it has been expanding across the country, first to other Western states and then to the Midwest. In March of this year, the first case of CWD in a deer was discovered in North Carolina.
Deer with CWD typically won’t show symptoms for the first 16 to 24 months after being infected and thus will seem completely healthy, Boggess said. Once they start showing symptoms, though, infected deer will appear extremely emaciated, lethargic and not scared of people, and will drink, drool and urinate excessively. Infected deer will become less active and will stand in one spot for long periods of time, he said.
Both deer in North Carolina that were confirmed to have CWD were found in northern Yadkin County. CWD spreads through prions, a type of protein that can cause other proteins in the body to fold abnormally, Boggess said. Once a deer is infected, it sheds the prions or infected proteins and it passes to other deer primarily through saliva during grooming or feeding. The prions can travel through either live or dead deer, and the major condition that’s caused CWD to spread is the movement of live or dead deer, and thus prions, by humans.
“That's why in the surveillance areas we prohibited the rehabilitation of fawns, because there's no way to tell if a fawn has CWD. You can't test it while it's alive. We don't want fawns being moved for rehabilitation and taking the disease with them,” Boggess said. “We've also developed deer carcass transportation restrictions, so deer that are harvested by a hunter in that surveillance area can't be taken out of there and possibly take prions with them.”
In the long run, likely over the course of many decades, the disease will increase in prevalence and drive down the deer population very slowly over time, Boggess added, noting that the disease is always fatal to deer after 18 to 24 months.
The NC Wildlife Commission does routine surveillance in which its biologists test hunter-harvested deer for CWD. The biologists work several weekends out of the year, usually at the opening of black powder or gun season, at deer processors to test a large pool of deer from different counties. While it’s watching northwestern North Carolina as a possible spot to detect more cases of CWD, Boggess said there’s no reason to expect to see the disease in Avery County deer anytime soon.
“Importantly, we’re continuing routine surveillance statewide, which we’ve been doing for decades,” Boggess said. “We still don’t have any reason for it to pop up elsewhere at this point.”
The NC Wildlife Commission offers testing to anyone across the state who wants it. As of now, there has never been a confirmed case of CWD in a human from exposure to the disease, Boggess said. However, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization both advise that people do not eat meat that is known to contain prions, or meat from a CWD-positive deer. Even though there’s never been a confirmed case, he said, it can’t be completely ruled out, either.
If anyone believes a deer they have seen or harvested may have Chronic Wasting Disease, Boggess urges them to contact their local district wildlife biologist, which can be found on the NC Wildlife Commission’s website, or call its wildlife helpline at (866) 318-2401. He advises that people keep up with what’s going on in their neighboring counties. Updates about the situation, including changes to regulations in different counties and information about surveillance areas, can be found at ncwildlife.org/cwd.
