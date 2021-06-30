BURNSVILLE — Kat Turczyn is very excited about her first solo show at the Toe River Arts Community 2D Gallery, located at 102 West Main Street in Burnsville, July 3 to 31, 2021.
When contemplating what to call her exhibit, she was faced with the fact that her oil paintings cover a number of different subjects and styles. Unlimited by external demands (except commissions), she paints just what she wants, including traditional and abstract landscapes, people and animals, flowers, and decorative abstracts. Turczyn’s brilliant artist friend, Kay Workman, suggested that she call it “Stream of Consciousness,” and the name stuck. The one ingredient that ties these paintings together is her joy, love, and enthusiasm with which each work of art has been created.
Turczyn has been painting with oil since June 2010, when Sandra Gates, a tremendously versatile painter, asked her to join the group “Wednesday Painters,” which met weekly for several years. Turczyn jumped at the chance, and her involvement with this group led to her participation in numerous oil-painting workshops offered by acclaimed painters around the U.S.
Turczyn is a member of Toe River Arts, the Blue Ridge Fine Arts Guild (BRAG), and the Western North Carolina Plein Air Painters. Her paintings have been exhibited in several galleries in North Carolina, as well as in her studio, “Kat’s Flat Art,” at the Shops at Celo in Burnsville, NC. Her art hangs in many private homes around the country and in the lobbies of two Mission Health facilities, in Spruce Pine and Asheville.
In May of 2010, her self-portrait won first place at the First Annual BRAG Art Show. In 2015, one of her paintings resulting from a workshop with Curt Butler was chosen to be reproduced on a 10’ x 10’ canvas and was displayed for a year in Center City Park in Gastonia. In December 2016, her artwork was featured on the cover and in an article in The Laurel of Asheville, a magazine for arts and culture in WNC. In 2019, one of her entries won a competition among several hundred entries by Western NC artists, and she painted a commissioned piece for the new North wing of Asheville’s Mission Hospital; it hangs in the emergency room waiting room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.