NEWLAND — The lower parking lot of Newland Elementary School was abuzz with activity on Thursday, Oct. 24, as semi trucks, fire trucks, ambulances, monster trucks and law enforcement vehicles filled the lot and towered above the pavement.
The occasion wasn’t a vehicle show or major emergency, but rather a day to celebrate a young boy and raise money for a local family after suffering a tremendous loss.
The students and teachers of NES teamed up with local trucking companies, emergency personnel and other organizations to present “Truckers for Tucker,” a morning where students were able to enjoy a clear autumn day, and check out a plethora of vehicles and, in some cases, see what it’s like to sit behind the wheel of some behemoth trucks.
“We had a PTO meeting a couple of weeks ago and we were talking about Spirit Week and themes. We were also talking about the Carpenter family and how our hearts went out to them, so then I thought why don’t we correlate the two together and merge them, so we starting considering what we could do,” NES Principal Dr. Monet Samuelson said while watching all the action. “Little boys love trucks, and I heard that Tucker loved trucks, so it kind of went together and had a catchy name of ‘Truckers for Tucker’ to it. Initially, we thought of doing something every day this week for the family, but once we realized how big this was going to get, we thought to just designate it to one specific day and put all our efforts into that day. We thought it was a catchy name and idea that would get people’s attention, and it worked.”
Multiple classes had the opportunity to see the trucks up close and personal, from an Optimus Prime-inspired paint scheme on a semi truck to a Yosemite Sam monster truck to a former military vehicle with oversized tires and high clearance that was recently acquired by Avery County Sheriff’s Office to navigate high waters in times of emergency.
“These trucks are cool,” NES fourth grader Dakota Dibble said as she gazed at the massive vehicles. “I was able to get into some of them. This is fun to do, since we don’t have to do work.”
“My favorite truck is the Army truck,” fellow fourth grader Maxton McLean said. “I just like how it’s built and how big the tires are. This is really fun.”
“I like the Army truck,” fourth-grader Callie Samuelson agreed. “I think it was fun to be here.”
Though the vehicles provided an escape and unique field trip for classes, the classes were also aware of the significance of the day, remembering and raising funds for the Tucker Carpenter family. According to Samuelson, the event was orchestrated thanks to the efforts of many people who unified around a common purpose.
“I think things have gone great. We’ve had more turnout that we expected as far as vehicles go, and we had some show up which we didn’t expect, which was awesome. The Rock Gym and the Dive-In have been helpful with providing overflow parking. It’s truly been a collaborative effort,” Samuelson explained. “Our goals are just to try to raise as much money as we could to help the family with funeral expenses and medical expenses. The students were bringing in two dollars each to be able to have their pictures taken in front of the vehicles, and those pictures will be posted on our Facebook page. We have local companies who have provided and been bringing donations throughout the day, including one we received earlier in the day from Blue Ridge Propane, and we hope to receive additional donations. At the end of the day, the goal is to be able to hand cash and checks directly over to the family and hope that it blesses them in some way.”
Avery County law enforcment and emergency personnel were onsite with both vehicles and support, showing vehicles to the schoolkids and doing whatever they could to help out and lend a hand.
“We love doing any kind of charity work like this, especially for the #tuckerstrong, for Cody and his family,” ACSO Deputy Lee Buchanan said.
Buchanan also shared about the large former military vehicle which was popular with the students.
“We brought the big army vehicle today that we got from the military as a high-water vehicle. This is the first time that we’ve had it out. We’ve had it for about three months and just now got it to where we can use it, so if we have any flooding in the area we can use it to ford the river or evacuate people. It has 16 seats in the back for people and it can get just about anywhere,” Buchanan added. “The kids love the truck. Getting them in and out tickles them. There’s actually a button inside the truck that was used with bomb detection when it was a military vehicle, and they see it and are scared to death and won’t push it. But seriously, we’ve really enjoyed today and the Good Lord gave us a beautiful day to do this.”
Samuelson noted that the activity was something that Tucker’s parents, father Cody and mother Allie, were greatly appreciative to the school for organizing in their son’s honor.
“They’ve been very appreciative and grateful,” Samuelson said. “They were happy with anything that anyone was willing to do. I think the fact that we were trying to cater this toward the idea that a little boy would love trucks and would love to see the monster trucks and big rigs here, I think it kind of hit close to home for them, so they really appreciated that.”
Avery County Schools’ Interim Superintendent Bill Miller, who was also on hand during part of the day’s festivities, referenced the spirit of cooperation that exists in the county between the schools, various organizations and the residents of Avery.
“I think it’s an example of two things: First, how schools in this community respond to the needs of our students and local families, and I think this is a wonderful example of how things should be in America,” Miller said. “Secondly, it speaks to the community support that this school and the other schools in this county receive. We put a call out to help a student and a school, and look at the kind of turnout we have had today. It’s just a wonderful example of school support and community supporting our local families.”
According to Samuelson, those who wish to contribute to the Carpenter family’s expenses and were unable to take part in “Truckers for Tucker” can still do so.
“They can reach out to the school, they can make a check out directly to the family, or if they want to drop off a donation to the front office we will make sure that it gets into the hands of the family,” Samuelson said. “All proceeds associated with this event will go straight to the family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.