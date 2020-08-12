NEWLAND — A trio of Avery High School Class of 2020 graduates received scholarship awards from the Newland High School Alumni Association.
Lucas Andrews and Matthew Reep were recipients of the James C. Beasley Scholarship. Andrews is the son of Sherman and Tara Andrews of Newland. Three of his grandparents graduated from Newland High School: Melba Andrews, David Banner, and Barbara Cole Banner. Lucas has had an outstanding high school career and looks forward to attending college with a major in Aerospace/Mechanical Engineering. Lucas has been outstanding in academics and athletics as well.
Reep is the son of David and Claudette Reep of Jonas Ridge. His grandfather, Douglas Taylor, attended Newland High School. Matthew plans to attend Appalachian State University to pursue a career in Special Education. He has a excellent academic record at Avery High and has been active in theater, student government and community service while maintaining that record.
Sophia Henley received the Newland School Alumni Scholarship. Henley is the daughter of Michael and Vanessa Henley of Linville. Her grandfather, Peter Henley, attended Newland High School form 1945 to 1949. Sophia will attend her “dream school,” Appalachian State University, to study Interior Design. She has an excellent academic record and has given much to the community during her high school years. Newland School Alumni wishes to congratulate each of these students for their sterling academic excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.