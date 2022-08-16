Pictured from left are Avery High School Class of 2022 graduates Levi Andrews, Colton Hoilman and Taylor Page. Andrews and Page are recipients of the James C. Beasley Scholarship, while Hoilman is recipient of the Newland Alumni Scholarship.
NEWLAND — Three members of the Avery County High School Class of 2022 were recipients of James C. Beasley and Newland High School Alumni Scholarships.
Levi Andrews is the son of Sherman and Tara Andrews of Newland, and received a James C. Beasley Scholarship. He is the grandson of three Newland School graduates, David and Barbara Banner, and Melba Andrews. Levi graduated with an excellent academic record at Avery High School and was a star athlete as well, including a four-time state high school wrestling champion. Levi is attending Appalachian State University this fall and has dreams of becoming a high school teacher and coach.
Colton "Lane" Hoilman is the son of Shawn and Chantae Hoilman of Newland, and received the Newland School Alumni Scholarship. He is the grandson of Norma Jean Carpenter and great-grandson of Barbara Brewer Styles. He has an excellent academic record at Avery High School. Lane is a talented athlete and has also been active as a leader in FFA as well. Colton is attending Mayland Community College this fall and has a goal of completing two years at Mayland before transferring to NC State University.
Taylor Page is the daughter of John and Nicole Page of Seven Devils and is a recipient of a James C. Beasley Scholarship. Her connection with Newland High School is through several aunts and uncles of the Gragg family. Among those were Linda, Vera, Devere, and George Gragg. Taylor has excelled academically at Avery High and will be attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Her major will be social work.
