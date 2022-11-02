Trick or Treating in Elk Park By Lily Kincaid lily.kincaid@averyjournal.com Lily Kincaid Author email Nov 2, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Coda the dog dressed as a chicken at Winters Park during the event. Photo by Lily Kincaid Joelle Poore and Jade Evaul from Freedom Trail Elementary representing Team Amistad. Photo by Lily Kincaid Rhiannon Manis, Marti Berry, Ann Brown, Alisha Woodie, Shannon Cook and Josh Cook from Freedom Trail Elementary representing Team Isibindi. Photo by Lily Kincaid JaKobe Hagie dressed as a crew mate from “Among Us.” Photo by Lily Kincaid Families take a break from trick-or-treating to play on the playground at the park. Photo by Lily Kincaid Sasha Ann, dressed as a fairy, with Johna Cable. Photo by Lily Kincaid Cole and Lainey Calloway dressed as Tomatohead from “Fortnite” and a purple butterfly. Photo by Lily Kincaid Nadia Christian (left) and Abagail Christian dressed as a rainbow and a unicorn. Photo by Lily Kincaid People watch as the age 5 and younger contestants in the costume contest wait to be judged. Photo by Lily Kincaid The entryway to Winters Town Park was lined with inflatable Halloween decorations. Photo by Lily Kincaid Spooky decorations outside of the Elk Park Town Hall. Photo by Lily Kincaid Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELK PARK — The Town of Elk Park held a trick-or-treating event and costume contest at Winters Town Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. The following are some images from the event. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Contest Event Elk Park Town Sport Winters Town Park Costume Following Lily Kincaid Author email Follow Lily Kincaid Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Wreck on Beech Mountain Parkway closes road for hours, destroys property Hero's Axe House opens in Banner Elk area, honors everyday heroes Ghostly get togethers: A guide to Halloween in Avery Avery County Arrest Report Vikings to open 1A playoffs on road at Christ the King Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
