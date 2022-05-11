Editor’s Note: The following is the third in a regular series of commentaries/columns courtesy of Crossnore Communities for Children. The first column can be found by clicking to https://tinyurl.com/6h67pd5h and https://tinyurl.com/2p8hckx7.
One way to protect young lives, a very hot topic in our society right now, is to become a foster parent. Some of North Carolina’s most vulnerable children find themselves in the child welfare system through no fault of their own. What if each of us educated ourselves and seriously considered becoming licensed to provide full-time care, or even part-time respite care, to children in the foster care system? What if we became the change we want to see in the world?
Our last two columns have covered the need and hoped-for outcomes of foster care and shared answers to our most frequently asked questions. After reading those, maybe you are thinking about taking the leap and going through the training and licensure process.
In addition to being at least 21 years of age and having (owning or renting) your own home, here are the things that will be requested of you as you go through the licensing process:
Training Classes: All in all, foster parents undergo around 40 hours of training, including TIPS/MAPP training, CPR, First Aid, and Medication Administration training. This is all free of charge and is provided by Crossnore. We go the extra mile to make sure you feel fully prepared and supported as you complete your training. The other benefit to these training hours is that you form friendships and bond with other prospective foster parents in your classes. It’s an opportunity to build your foster parent support system from the beginning!
Home Visits and Interviews: You will have a few visits with your licensing worker. There will be at least one visit in the office setting and usually two home visits. Foster care has some specific safety rules for foster homes that may be new to you, but there is no “white glove” test! We want to see homes that are clean and cared for, but we also expect that homes are lived in and comfortable for the family. You’ll give staff a tour of your home and show all its rooms, closet space, outdoor space, etc. Your worker will let you know of any changes that need to be made to meet licensing standards during so you’re ready for the official inspections later on.
As a part of your home visits, your worker will also meet with and interview everyone in the home. Each person over the age of 10 will have to meet with the worker individually. This will be a time where the worker learns more about each family member, their history, personalities, and the different strengths they bring as a member of the foster home. It will be a time to talk openly about how fostering will impact your family. These interviews help us get to know you and help ensure you are ready and confident in your decision to foster.
Personal and Family History Narratives: Each adult in the home will be asked to complete a detailed profile about their family history, education, employment, current lifestyle, interests in foster care, etc. There are also short 1-page profiles for the kids in which they can tell us about themselves. These profiles are another way that your worker can get to know your family. It also gives each person the space and opportunity to share information about themselves and to reflect on their experiences.
Environmental and Water Inspection Assessment: Each foster home must meet basic environmental standards set by the Department of Social Services. Your licensing worker will perform this inspection during a home visit and will provide guidance ahead of time for what to expect and any adjustments needed. The environmental inspection includes things like proper storage of dangerous objects or hazardous substances, keeping the home and yard well-maintained so they are safe for children, having fully functional bathrooms and kitchen, and being able to maintain a comfortable temperature in the home. There are also additional safety requirements if your property has a pool or other body of water on the premises.
North Carolina Fire Inspection: Having a fire inspection is a fairly simple process, and the cost ranges from free to up to $50. An inspector from your local fire department will come and check things like your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms, make sure you have a fire extinguisher mounted, ensure that you have a fire escape plan, and that all of your doors and windows are accessible for exit and open easily.
Criminal Background Check and Fingerprinting: Each member of the foster family, 18 years or older, must undergo fingerprinting and a background check. Our number one priority is to keep children safe, so understandably, this one is just par for the course in the licensing process. The fees for this range a bit, but are typically around $25-50 per adult.
Medical Exam: This is another fairly painless step (unless you hate going to the doctor). Each member of the foster family, 18 years or older, must have a medical exam provided by your primary care provider within the last 12 months prior to initial licensure. This is low or no cost, depending on your insurance coverage.
It may sound like a lot of steps, but if you choose Crossnore as your licensing agency, we are committed to walking with you every step of the way. Also, these requirements are completed over the course of months, not all at once. Taking one step at a time makes the process feel much more manageable. And have we mentioned you’re never alone?
Crossnore is committed to serving children and families to the best of our ability. And one thing we want for them is secure homes where they can receive the stability and safety they deserve. So yes, it’s quite the process, but one that is totally worth everything it takes. If you are interested in learning more or becoming licensed, please reach out to me at kriley@crossnore.org. I’m happy to answer any questions you may have.
