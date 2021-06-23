ALTAPASS — The Orchard at Altapass’ Clinchfield Railroad Project is chugging along across the far end of the red barn. When completed (although an ongoing process) the layout will visually acknowledge the Clinchfield Railroad as being responsible for the orchard as it is today.
At the turn of the century, the railroad decided to plant an apple orchard — to provide revenue for the train and employment for the community. Thousands of trees were planted on hundreds of acres only to be severed in half when the Blue Ridge Parkway came through.
The Toe River Model Railroaders, Warren Harding, Jerry Leaders, and Caleb Taylor, work every Wednesday, planning, preparing the substrate onto which the scenery will go, and putting it all together.
“It will be a timeline from one end to the other, starting with Charlie McKinney (circa 1830s) and ending today. About halfway across, the Blue Ridge Parkway is built (circa 1930s), which slices the orchard in two. (No commercial vehicles were allowed onto the Parkway; the apples could not reach the train before rotting.)” according to a release from the Orchard. “Here, the road and vehicles will change, as will the size of the orchard. We’re hoping to start even further back with the Over Mountain Men but haven’t been able to locate the right-sized revolutionary figures. That’s where it really began.”
They’re working towards an August completion date for the initial layout. Next in line are the apple tree-lined hills that existed before the Parkway, the McKinney wives’ four houses, the Blue Ridge Parkway itself and the Apple Core Grill.
The Orchard is working alongside the railroaders with its new education program. Kids may now sign up to place and plant an apple tree (red or yellow) on the layout in locations they choose. They’ll receive a certificate of verification that includes the location of their tree and that will enable them to find it on subsequent visits. The display is starting to “green” up.
“We always looking for volunteers to help with the construction, and of course donations to help complete the layout—period tractors, farm trucks, wagons, even those that are horse-drawn. Being a nonprofit, we’re dependent upon the generosity of people who value our youth education programs and mission to preserve, protect, and educate, especially our young people. Although just as many adults are fascinated by model trains,” said the Orchard’s executive director, Beth Hilton. “And without the Clinchfield Railroad, there wouldn’t be any Orchard at Altapass.”
Also, they are searching for a volunteer to paint the “forest” on the back panel of the layout. It will represent the non-apple deciduous and coniferous trees flanking the far side of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Contact Beth at execdirector@altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531 if you would like to work with the model railroaders, paint the background, or donate.
Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working orchard, music, and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
The Orchard is family and pet-friendly, as well as wheelchair accessible. Buses welcome. For information, click to www.altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531.
