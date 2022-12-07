ELK PARK — Like many communities in the area, the Town of Elk Park started gearing up for Christmas over the first weekend of December.
The Town of Elk Park held its Christmas parade at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Many local organizations, like the Avery County Shrine Club, Freedom Trail Elementary School and the Historic Elk Park Apartments, decorated trailers, trucks and four-wheelers to take part in the parade. Even Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus joined in, finding time in their busy holiday schedule to stop by Elk Park.
Members of the community lined the main drag in Elk Park, braving the cold and waiting eagerly for the parade to make its way to them. Children collected candy from the sidewalk in their pockets and in grocery bags as the passengers of each float tossed more their way.
After the parade ended, everyone was invited to gather at the Elk Park Town Hall. There, food trucks were set up and ready, including The Coffee Tin, which was prepared to serve coffee and hot chocolate to warm everyone up. A bonfire and community sing-along to Christmas music followed the town’s tree lighting ceremony.
Alongside Santa, The Grinch made a guest appearance, as did Avery County musicians Elvis & Dolly. There was an opportunity to meet all the special guests and have pictures taken. Additionally, children could mail their letters to Santa from the town hall’s North Pole Mailbox.
The Town of Elk Park is holding its annual Christmas Light Contest this year as well. All residents, as well as businesses, are encouraged to decorate their homes or storefronts and participate in the competition. Judges will be driving around the town from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, to determine the winner. First place will receive $300, second place will receive $200 and third place will receive $100. There will also be a separate winner for best storefront decorations. Residents are not required to do anything but decorate to enter, but if anyone is worried about being overlooked, they can call Connie Guinn at the Elk Park Town Hall at (828) 733-9573 and make sure the judges drive by.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.