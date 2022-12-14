The Town of Banner Elk encourages businesses, buildings and institutions in the area to lower their flags to half staff in honor of Alexander Banner Lyerly, longtime Chief District Court Judge for the 24th Judicial District of North Carolina, who passed away this week.
BANNER ELK — Alexander Banner Lyerly, who served as the Chief District Court Judge for the 24th Judicial District of North Carolina for more than 34 years, has passed away.
A Banner Elk native, Lyerly was elected in 1980 as judge in the 24th Judicial District, where he served until his retirement in 2014. At his retirement party in August 2014, Lyerly was presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
In 2018, Lyerly was honored at the Watauga County Courthouse with a portrait dedication. At that dedication, District Court Judge Greg Horne described Lyerly as a man of absolute integrity, absolute fairness and one who treats all with dignity and respect. He said that without exception, Lyerly treated each defendant and their attorneys with dignity and with respect.
Lyerly was a member of the American Bar Association, American Judicature Society, American Judges Association, State Bar of Texas, North Carolina State Bar, National Association of Juvenile and Family Court Judges and at one point a member of the International Bar Association. Additionally, he was one of the first judges in North Carolina to be certified as a specialist in juvenile law.
Lyerly, whose spouse, Brenda, is longtime mayor in Banner Elk, served the community, surrounding area and state in a variety of ways, including his service with Crossnore Home for Children, the North Carolina Judicial Standards Committee and the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. Lyerly was inducted into the Avery County Hall of Fame in 2017 and was greatly loved and highly respected by his community.
The Town of Banner Elk passed a resolution on Tuesday, Dec. 13, honoring Lyerly’s commitment to the community and his impact on Avery County.
“The Town of Banner Elk grieves the loss of Alexander Banner Lyerly, and extends its deepest sympathies to his wife, Benda Lyerly, and the Lyerly family,” the resolution stated.
The resolution asked that public buildings within the Town of Banner Elk lower their flags at half staff until sunset on the day of Lyerly’s funeral services in honor of his life and legacy. Government buildings within Avery County and the 24th Judicial District, as well as private businesses, buildings and institutions within the Town of Banner Elk, are also encouraged to lower their flags to half staff in honor of Lyerly.
