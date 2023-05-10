CRANBERRY — On Thursday, May 4, the historic halls of the old Cranberry High School were filled once more as people gathered around a smattering of banquet tables. Chatter bounced off the concrete walls as the rays of the sun on a spring afternoon illuminated the crowd inside.
Suddenly, the chatter stopped, and all that could be heard was the buzz of a blower and Gaylard Andrews calling out a sequence of numbers. The silence hung in the area for some time before it was instantly broken by a lucky person shouting a familiar phrase: BINGO! The room erupted once more in excited chatter before the cycle repeated itself for the rest of the afternoon.
It was a welcomed site, one that had not occurred at the historic school since the start of the pandemic nearly three years ago. About 60 people overall attended the event that in the past had occurred continuously at the site since the late 1980s and early 1990s.
“We had an excellent turnout, more than we expected,” alumni Clayton Harpold said. “It was sort of overwhelming. I hope the enthusiasm continues.”
The 60 people in attendance were more than what the alumni and board members of The Cranberrian Corporation – the nonprofit that maintains the historic school– were used to seeing in years past. Folks came from all over the local Cranberry and Elk Park communities, in addition to the rest of the county, to attend. Some even came from as far as Piney Flats, Tenn., while others went as far as forfeiting their evening of bingo in Bristol to attend the one in Cranberry.
The overwhelming show of support not only entertained those in attendance, but it was also a show of faith in the former school, which was built in 1923 and opened in 1924, of being more than just a historic site but also a pillar of the local community.
“This means that money from the bingo night can go into the maintenance, upkeep and work needed to continue refurbishing and developing the facility,” Harpold said.
Efforts to maintain the historic Cranberry High School began in 1986 when a group of alumni formed The Cranberrian Corporation to purchase the site from a lumber company that had set up shop there during a housing boom after the school closed in 1968. The closure was the result of the three high schools in the county at that time, Cranberry High, Crossnore High and Newland High, consolidating into Avery County High School.
The effort to purchase the school was one that was made possible by the support of the community through numerous fundraisers over the years. It was purchased on a 15-year loan but was paid off in nine years.
“Pretty much everyone who went there loved the school,” board member Doris Turbyfill said. “Most of us are old-time friends, lifetime friends.”
Doris attended Cranberry High from 1961 to 1965. Like many of the school’s alumni, she holds fond memories of her formative years inside the school’s hallowed walls. She vividly remembers the history behind each building, such as the gym that was added on in 1936, the science building that was built in 1959 and an old World War II military barrack that was brought in to serve as the agricultural building in 1947. She especially remembers the smells that were common to her and her classmates.
“The cafeteria was in the basement, and we could smell the food before lunchtime all throughout the classrooms and the rest of the building,” Turbyfill said.
Turbyfill, like the rest of the board, are looking forward to offering additional events and activities in the historic site in the near future now that the pandemic has subsided and they have an opportunity to breathe new life into the structure.
“We’re hoping to get people to come and do some cultural things here,” alumnus Phillip Shomaker said. “We’re looking at hosting music, get togethers and to do things to preserve each room so that people can see what the school was like.”
The school is a relic of Cranberry’s history as a mining town, where iron ore was mined beginning in 1828 up until the early part of the twentieth century. Moreover, the history of the school also reflects the time period in which Elk Park was the largest town in what would become Avery County.
The East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad went through the heart of Elk Park and carried with it the iron ore and timber that was harvested across the nearby mountain ranges. Materials were also brought back into town via the railroad, which were used to build the school along with other structures.
“The biggest problem we’re having is that people who have a high interest in preserving the school are getting older. There’s also a problem with getting people to come volunteer and help,” Shomaker said.
While bingo remains popular at the historic school, the site operates as a pillar for the community in more ways than one. During the summer, the old ball field is used by students from Cranberry Middle School, and the auditorium acts a suitable setting for kids to watch scary movies in the month of October.
Moreover, as more renovations get under way, The Cranberrian Corporation will be announcing a lineup of cultural events to take place in the near future. Once such event coming up is the Jack Hicks Memorial Gospel Singing on Aug. 26. The Avery Journal Times will offer more coverage as the event approaches.
All in all, the efforts are meant to not merely preserve a building that holds a sentimental value to those who grew up in it, but to also preserve and prolong the deep cultural history that exists in Cranberry and the Appalachian Mountains as a whole. It is a mission and passion that is dearly held by Shomaker and the rest of the alumni of Cranberry High School.
“I’ve had the opportunity to travel to Europe, and the things you see there are astonishing in terms of how far back their history goes,” Shomaker said. “But here in the U.S., we have a tendency to destroy what was here. We lose a lot when we don’t honor our past.”
