Streambanks, also known as riparian zones, form the interface between land and water and are essential, though frequently overlooked. Streambanks are rarely good for building on or as cropland but have many necessary uses. Healthy streambanks protect land from erosion, soil loss, and reduce flooding. A healthy streambank also helps maintain clean and cool water, something that is very important to wildlife in cold mountain streams, and for drinking water supplies.
Streambanks form important habitat for terrestrial (on land) wildlife. Many species of birds, insects, and mammals depend on forested habitat along streams. Because of all the uses streambanks have, it is important to take care of them.
Plants with strong root systems, usually woody plants like shrubs and trees, are important for streambanks. Strong roots hold the sediment/soil in the streambank in place over time and during floods, meaning there is little to no erosion and no loss of land. It also means little sediment will enter the water.
Sediment is the most damaging pollutant in western NC to aquatic wildlife. We have several aquatic mussels and fish species in western NC that are endangered or threatened due to sediment in water. Plants also will slow down or prevent stormwater runoff from directly entering a stream. A width of plants keeps pollutants such as road runoff from entering the stream and reduces flooding. In western NC, we live in the headwaters of several river systems that provide drinking water to millions of people, including most western NC towns, so keeping water clean is necessary for ourselves as well.
Mowing streambanks is a common practice that all too often creates problems. The roots from mowed grass are simply not strong enough to hold a streambank in place over time. When streambanks are mowed over the course of months or years, the banks commonly become highly eroded, forming a soil cliff or ledge. This can be hazardous. Once a soil ledge starts to form erosion (soil entering the water) and loss of land only worsens. This can result in an incised or channelized stream, in which the stream is stuck in a channel with steep banks on either side, and where the stream no longer has access to its floodplain. When a stream cannot spread out and access its floodplain, none of the flood water and energy can be dissipated, resulting in much worse flooding.
Landowners have many alternative options to mowing their streambanks that are cheap, simple, look good and still provide easy stream access. Planting native shrubs such as elderberry, serviceberry, silky willow, and silky dogwood are all good options. These species can be purchased and planted as live stake cuttings (branch cuttings taken when the plant is dormant) that usually only cost around $0.50 per plant! Landowners can also plant native trees of their choosing or a combination of trees, shrubs, and wildflowers.
An even cheaper and labor free option is not mowing or weed-eating along streams at all, and letting native plants in the area grow naturally. This may appear “grown-up,” but it drastically improves wildlife habitat, water quality and benefits the landowner as it reduces erosion, property loss, and flood damage.
When streambanks are eroded to the point of having large ledges or are channelized, simply planting the streambanks no longer works to stabilize them. This usually means a costly stream restoration is needed to repair the streambank, or it may continue to erode. There are resources and organizations that can help landowners figure out the best solution for their streambanks. Blue Ridge RC&D is involved in a variety of projects to help private landowners, fire departments, churches, and businesses figure out their best land and streambank management options from planting wildflowers to implementing large scale stream restorations or dam removals. Shade Your Stream, NRCS, or your local Soil & Water Conservation District office are also very good organizations with helpful resources.
With mowing season in full swing it is important to think about mowing streambanks, and the damage that can occur from doing this. Taking care of streambanks, means taking care of your property and saving money long-term. It also means taking care of the wildlife, and of whoever is drinking water downstream.
Toe Talk is a monthly article series supported by local watershed partners highlighting watershed and community news. The Toe-Cane Watershed Coordinator position is working to improve water quality and gain associated economic benefits in the watershed by providing education and technical resources and implementing on-the-ground projects. For more information, click to www.blueridgercd.com, email toecane.edu@gmil.com or call (828) 279-2453.
