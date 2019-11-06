I grew up in the South Toe River Valley at the foot of Mt. Mitchell and the Black Mountains in Yancey County in the woods on a small, clear and cold stream where as a child I spent countless hours playing with my brothers. As I got older I began to camp, hunt, fish and explore local streams such as Rock, Locust, Shuford, White Oak and Shingle Pile Creeks and follow their tributaries to their springs high in the Black Mountains and up on Seven Mile Ridge. I enjoyed seeing what was around the bend a little further upstream just as much as catching a fish.
As a teeneager I worked on local farms where I learned the importance of soils and water. My enjoyment of camping, hiking, fishing and hunting continued to grow. Each fall I could not wait until deer season started, when I had an excuse to go sit in the woods for hours. In the days of supermarkets and drive-thrus, this upbringing instilled in me how we as humans depend on natural resources for our basic needs of food, air and water, even though it is not always easy to see.
When I graduated from Mountain Heritage High School I did not want to leave the mountains, so I went to UNC-Asheville. The lessons taught by working on farms and spending time in streams and forests only furthered my interest in our natural resources. This made it easy for me to select a major in environmental studies with a focus in earth science at UNCA, the degree track that I knew would put me back in the woods.
While in school at UNCA and during the summers I worked as a hydrochemical lab technician testing the water quality and the biological diversity of western NC streams for the Environmental Quality Institute, a nonprofit water quality laboratory, in Asheville. The summer before my junior year I worked on a project mapping native brook habitat in the headwaters of the Tellico and Snowbird Rivers in Cherokee and Graham counties for the US National Forest Service. The next summer I had the privilege to participate in undergraduate research mapping the geologic bedrock and Burnsville Fault in Haywood County.
After graduating from UNC-Asheville in 2018, I spent time working on a fruit farm in Costa Rica and on an olive farm in Spain where I helped maintain orchard health in relation to water usage and quality, and as forestry subcontractor for the US National Parks Service on the Blue Ridge Parkway. All of these experiences continued to show me firsthand what an amazing area western NC is and how dependent humans are on natural resources and how we affect them.
I am excited to be the Toe-Cane Watershed Coordinator for Blue Ridge Resource Conservation & Development, a position funded by Quartz Corporation and Sibelco. Blue Ridge RC&D helps the communities of Yancey, Mitchell, Avery, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and Wilkes counties of NC address the needs and opportunities in the area of water management, land management, community development and land conservation to make the seven-county area a better place to live, work and play. I am very happy to be working in my favorite places with the Toe and Cane rivers, their tributaries and surrounding land, and serving the amazing communities that exist in the Toe-Cane Valleys of Avery, Yancey and Mitchell counties.
Toe Talk is a monthly article series sponsored by Blue Ridge Resource Conservation & Development and partners, highlighting watershed and community news. Blue Ridge RC&D is working to improve water quality and gain associated economic benefits in the watershed by providing education and technical resources and implementing on-the-ground projects. For more information, see us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/blueridgercd/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.