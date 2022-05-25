Toe River Chamber Ensemble has been a part of life in Yancey & Mitchell counties since 1976. Over the years many musicians of all capabilities and walks of life have played in the group.
The Ensemble has been blessed with hardworking visionary conductors and the steadfast support of Toe River Arts.
The members currently come from Yancey, Mitchell, Madison and Buncombe Counties and come together once a week for a two-hour rehearsal at the First Baptist Church of Burnsville under the capable leadership of Maestro Lisa Mauney.
The Toe River Chamber Ensemble resumed full rehearsals in March of 2022. It is exciting to hear our strings, woodwinds, brass, and percussion all making music together again. This all volunteer, amateur group continues to amaze me with their determination and talent.
We are very excited to announce several Spring and Summer performances including our first full ensemble public performance since December 2019.
Wednesday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m., Brass Ensemble at Homeplace Beer Company, free
Friday, June 10 at 5 p.m., Brass Ensemble at the Spruce Pine Mainstreet Pocket Park, free
Tuesday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m., TRCE full ensemble at First Baptist Church Burnsville. Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, along with a medley of John Williams movie themes. Suggested sliding scale donation: $5-25+
Wednesday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m., TRCE full ensemble at Homeplace Beer Company, free
After the concerts, the ensemble will take a summer break and resume rehearsals in late September.
