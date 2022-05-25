TRCE

Toe River Chamber Ensemble is gearing up for several performances coming up in western North Carolina this summer.

 

Toe River Chamber Ensemble has been a part of life in Yancey & Mitchell counties since 1976. Over the years many musicians of all capabilities and walks of life have played in the group.

The Ensemble has been blessed with hardworking visionary conductors and the steadfast support of Toe River Arts.

The members currently come from Yancey, Mitchell, Madison and Buncombe Counties and come together once a week for a two-hour rehearsal at the First Baptist Church of Burnsville under the capable leadership of Maestro Lisa Mauney.

The Toe River Chamber Ensemble resumed full rehearsals in March of 2022. It is exciting to hear our strings, woodwinds, brass, and percussion all making music together again. This all volunteer, amateur group continues to amaze me with their determination and talent.

We are very excited to announce several Spring and Summer performances including our first full ensemble public performance since December 2019.

  • Wednesday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m., Brass Ensemble at Homeplace Beer Company, free
  • Friday, June 10 at 5 p.m., Brass Ensemble at the Spruce Pine Mainstreet Pocket Park, free
  • Tuesday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m., TRCE full ensemble at First Baptist Church Burnsville. Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, along with a medley of John Williams movie themes. Suggested sliding scale donation: $5-25+
  • Wednesday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m., TRCE full ensemble at Homeplace Beer Company, free

After the concerts, the ensemble will take a summer break and resume rehearsals in late September.

We would like to expand our string section, especially in the violin section. If you are fully vaccinated for Covid 19 and play a string instrument, we invite you to check us out https://www.toeriverarts.org/artists/education-outreach/toe-river-chamber-ensemble/ and fill out an interest form.

If you would like to help support this group, donations may be made to Toe River Arts, specifying the donation to be allocated to the Toe River Chamber Ensemble.

Contact alena@toeriverarts.org with questions or call (828) 765-0524.

