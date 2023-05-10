SPRUCE PINE — There’s something breathtaking and awe-inspiring about driving through the mountains of western North Carolina, nature herself showing that she is the original artist.
It doesn’t matter if you live up the hill or across the state, the Toe River Arts Studio Tour, June 2 to 4, 2023, provides an adventure for the intrepid seeker of the art experience.
The art is as diverse as the artists with the tour featuring the work of glassblowers, jewelers, printmakers, potters, fiber artists, ironworkers, painters, sculptors and woodworkers.
Artist studios are exciting places to visit because they offer a glimpse into the dynamic processes used to create a finished piece. Every artist has their own way of telling a story, inviting visitors to ask questions, hold their work and share a moment. You can count on the studios being as unique as the artists: the building off to the side of the house, or across the field or down the road or right off the main road or down a gravel one-lane. Two-stories with a gallery space or small and cozy with a table set up or cleared off for display. Still there are others that devote a corner to each artist sharing the space.
Just 40 minutes north of Asheville and two hours from Charlotte and Greenville, the Studio Tour makes for an exciting day trip. However, with 88 studios and 10 galleries to visit, the Toe River Arts Studio Tour becomes a great weekend mini vacation. Both Chambers of Commerce in Burnsville-Yancey and Mitchell County provide information on lodging, eateries and other local events. Additionally, Toe River Arts is incredibly grateful to Explore Burnsville for being the event sponsor.
For more than a quarter century, the Toe River Arts Studio Tour has intrigued those who make the journey to visit places of inspiration and creation. Situated between Roan Mountain which boasts the world’s largest rhododendron garden and Mt. Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi, the Toe River Arts Studio Tour is a free, self-guided journey of the arts. This arts adventure through Mitchell and Yancey Counties will take visitors along the meandering Toe River, across its many bridges, around barns, acres of fields and miles of forests all while visiting the talented studio artists who often take inspiration from the mountains they call home.
The June Studio Tour Exhibition opens in the Kokol Gallery, in Toe River Arts’ Spruce Pine location at 269 Oak Ave., May 13, 2023, and runs through Sunday, June 4, 2023. This exhibition gives visitors an opportunity to have a glimpse into each studio and plan their route. It’s also a great place to begin the tour or take a break from a day of nonstop art and artists. Normal gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the Studio Tour, June 2 to 4.
Join artists, staff and the volunteers who make the tour the best and one of the longest continually running self-guided tours in the country, as we toast the beginning of the season during our “Meet-the-Artists” reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2.
“Every year is unique. The artists change, and the work evolves. I’m always excited when the boxes arrive—to see a new artist’s work or the evolution of a more seasoned artist,” said Kathryn Andree, who has been Toe River Arts Exhibits Coordinator for more than a decade. The participant shows are the biggest exhibits during the year, averaging more than 150 pieces on pedestals, tables, walls, with a few bigger pieces relegated to the floor. They are the most diverse, with media ranging from 2-dimensional to glass, clay, wood, and fiber—something for every palate, every wallet.
The annual June Studio Tour runs from June 2 to 4, 2023, Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guide booklets are available mid-May. For more information, call (828) 765-0520 or visit toeriverarts.org. Toe River Arts is a nonprofit organization that has been connecting the community with the arts for more than four decades.
