SPRUCE PINE — The Toe River Arts Studio Tour, now in its 27th year, has become a favorite among residents and visitors of Western North Carolina. Every holiday season, Toe River Artists open their homes to family, friends, and complete strangers. This December, visit with artists from every media including artists working in clay, stone, jewelry, wood, metal and mixed media.
The variety and quality of the work on the tour is unmatched. Many participating artists make collectible items just for the tour, making this the perfect time to purchase holiday gifts for loved ones. In a time when buying mass produced items online is as easy as clicking a button, visitors take comfort in knowing they are supporting artists and the local economy by buying directly from the maker.
Visitors of the Toe River Arts Studio Tour will enjoy the natural beauty of the Western North Carolina mountains as they meet artists in their inspirational environments. Art lovers will meet nationally renowned and emerging professional artists and craftspeople in their studios, see their workspaces and purchase their work. Guests have the opportunity to ask questions about the creative process and experience live demonstrations. Experiencing and interacting with the artistic process makes for an unforgettable experience! Many of the artists on the tour offer refreshments and music, warming the chilliest of travelers.
New artists this December include clay artist Leah Leitson, a guest in Terry Gess’ studio, new Burnsville mixed media and glass artists Mary Lynn and Jim Bowman, and fine knife maker Will Manning. Visit with longtime favorites like Cynthia and Edwina Bringle, Rob Levin, Kenny Pieper and Barking Spider Pottery.
The free Toe River Arts Studio Tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Dec. 6 to 8, 2019, in Mitchell and Yancey counties. The Toe River Arts Studio Tour exhibition opens at 269 Oak Avenue, Spruce Pine on Saturday, Nov. 16 and runs through the end of the year. A meet-the-artist reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Spruce Pine Toe River Arts Gallery. More information is available online by clicking to toeriverarts.org.
