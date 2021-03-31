BURNSVILLE —Jean McLaughlin, retired director of Penland School of Craft, has turned to printmaking after 20 years at the school’s helm. H2O and Other Interpretations is an exhibition of woodcuts, lithographs and monoprints created during the past three years by McLaughlin, a Toe River Arts member. The exhibition runs from April 3 through May 1, 2021.
Observing water in puddles, as rainfall, or at the ocean’s edge, McLaughlin has translated the subject into patterns of layered woodcuts. This series of woodcuts, along with several lithographs on the subject of water, were made in the Penland print studio during the month of January 2021. Works made over the prior two years reflect her observations of landscape and a fascination with pattern.
“After a 40-year career helping other artists make their work, I am now immersed in the making process myself. My work reflects and interprets the environment around me," McLaughlin writes. "It is also very much about layering and patterning. I love playing with image, smelling ink, and using fine papers. My years of working at the North Carolina Arts Council and Penland School of Craft introduced me to thousands of artists and their approaches to the creative process—a joy that is now mine.”
McLaughlin also notes that the processes involved with printmaking directly correlate to the planning required for success in management, making the transition seem quite natural.
Toe River Arts Council offers its member artists the opportunity to show their work in the Burnsville Gallery, which is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Face coverings that cover the nose and mouth are required in the gallery.
