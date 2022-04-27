SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Arts will host an exhibition titled “A Time and A Place” featuring Stroup Hobby Shop, Luther and Victoria Stroup on May 14 to June 11, 2022, in the Owen Gallery, Spruce Pine.
The exhibition will highlight four consecutive generations of handcrafted woodworks inspired by the Appalachian region’s rich source of hardwoods. The Exhibition will showcase how tradition and innovation blend with the local natural resources to create one timeless body of work.
The primary focus will be handmade Grandfather clocks. This will include the first Grandfather clock crafted by the founder, H.M. Stroup, in the late 1940s which features extensive inlays and a hand painted dial. Additionally on display will be four Grandfather Clock models still in production at the Stroup Hobby Shop in Spruce Pine.
The exhibit will also feature mantle clocks, wall clocks, desk clocks, cabinetry, home decor, wood turnings and jewelry to include designs by all four generations. All works will be made from a variety of mindfully selected local hardwoods such as maple, walnut, cherry, and oak. The exhibition will explore The Stroup Hobby Shop’s rich history of craftsmen and the stunning beauty of the local hardwoods used to create their work.
The Stroups state that “We have products in all 50 states and foreign countries across the globe. We are fortunate to be surrounded by these mountains so full of natural inspiration and so ripe with a rich heritage. Here at the Stroup Hobby Shop, we incorporate these aspects into everything we craft. We still use the original patterns created by our founder as far back as 1949, but we also revel in the process of developing something new. Working with wood is unique in that our medium was once very much alive. We take pride in giving our local woods a second life through our artistry but, the greatest pleasure is in finding the perfect home for our creations.”
There will be a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 3, in the Owen Gallery. Tour River Arts is located at 269 Oak Ave., Spruce Pine. Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. For further information visit our website toeriverarts.org.
