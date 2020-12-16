SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Arts expands its Traditional Arts Programs for Students (TAPS) for the upcoming 2021 year by offering classes in traditional textiles, in addition to the familiar guitar and fiddle lessons. These classes are free and open to any Mitchell & Yancey County student aged 8 to 17. Spaces are limited and classes will be held from January 13 to April 21, 2021, 4 to 5 p.m. each Wednesday over Zoom.
Fiddle lessons are taught by William Ritter, while guitar lessons are taught by Sam Maren. Students can use their own instrument or borrow one from Toe River Arts. These students will not only learn to play the guitar or fiddle, but will also learn to feel the music and about the importance of continuing traditional music-making. All levels are welcome.
This year, Toe River Arts is excited to add to its group of TAPS instructors Sarita Westrup, an artist living and working in Penland, whose textile and sculptural basketry works are exhibited nationally. Students will learn traditional textile techniques used in these mountains for many generations. Lessons will highlight Mitchell and Yancey counties’ long history in the textile arts, which includes weaving, tapestry, dyeing, and sewing. This January we have openings for any Mitchell or Yancey County student, aged 8 to 17. All levels are welcome, and materials and tools will be provided.
The deadline to register for these classes is December 23.
To register click to https://www.toeriverarts.org/artists/education-outreach/taps/ or contact Community Outreach Coordinator, Melanie Finlayson, at (828) 765-0524 or melanie@toeriverarts.org.
