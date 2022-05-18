SPRUCE PINE — There’s nothing like a good joy ride to shake out the cobwebs and lift your spirits. Once you set your GPS toward Yancey and Mitchell counties for Toe River Arts’ Annual Spring Studio Tour June 3 to 5, you can be sure that simple joy ride will transform into an epic adventure that will not just lift your spirits; it will send them soaring!
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this year’s spring tour, sponsored by Explore Burnsville, lays out the welcome mat for over one hundred talented artists and several fine art and craft galleries scattered across lush hills and valleys. Artists like internationally renowned glassblower Rob Levin and glass blower and ceramic artist Yaffa Todd have participated since the spring tour’s inception, while others, such as print artist Jamie Karolich of Small Batch Studio and Press, and instrument maker JT Tuner of Wild Sparrow Strings, are sharing their work for the first time.
Glass artist and relative newcomer Dori Settles (aka Funky Dori) created an easy-to-use website (toeriverstudiotour.org) to illustrate the colorful depth of work available and make studio navigation easier. “I knew the area was rich in creative talent given the proximity to the Penland School of Craft but had no idea just HOW rich. Contemporary, traditional, funky, highly colored, neutral, textured, smooth, functional, sculptural – it’s impossible to explain the incredible diversity of work found here.”
While the sheer number of participating artists can be overwhelming, there are multiple ways to lay out your desired journey. “If you’re primarily interested in glass or ceramics,” notes potter and Toe River Arts Board Member Dennis McAvoy, “scan the website or tour guide for those studios. Or choose an area such as Burnsville, Spruce Pine, Celo, or Bakersville, and visit studios within that area. Since the tour lasts for three days, visitors can take it all in a little at a time. Tour signs help keep you on track.”
To help visitors get a sense of the big picture, Toe River Arts will host a studio tour reception for guests and artists at its 269 Oak Ave location in Spruce Pine from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3.
“There’s a quote that says, ‘life is a journey, not a destination,’” notes fused glass artist Amanda Taylor. “Where the studio tour is concerned, I say the journey through this beautiful region makes the destination even more special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.