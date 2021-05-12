Toe River Arts announces the opening of two printmaking exhibitions - "Pressing Forward" and "What a Relief!" at the galleries at its Spruce Pine location, on display May 8 to June 5, 2021.
"What a Relief!" a collection of relief woodblock prints by local artists, is an exhibition of large-scale woodblock prints made by 18 artists and students from Mitchell and Yancey counties who during the Big Ink workshop in October 2020. After countless hours of carving, participants printed their blocks on the Big Ink traveling press. The smallest of the large-scale prints is 2’ x 3’, with the largest being 4’ x 8’. Learn more about BIG INK at a www.bigink.org.
This exhibition is in conjunction with "Pressing Forward: An Exhibition of works by Asheville Printmakers." Asheville Printmakers is an independent alliance of artists who express themselves through the medium of print. Their membership encompasses both experienced an emerging artists, as well as those new to printmaking. Learn more about Asheville printmakers at Asheville printmakers.org.
These exhibitions will be open to the public for viewing at Toe River Arts, 269 Oak Ave, Spruce Pine during normal operating hours from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Information about the exhibitions can be found on toeriverarts.org.
Toe River Arts is hosting three printmaking workshops over the next few months. Multilayer Screen Printing with Stormie Burns in June, Inked Up: Introduction to Block Printing with Roby Leigh Summerfield in July, and BIG INK: Large Scale Woodblock Printmaking will return in October. To register for these workshop’s click to www.toeriverarts.org.
