SPRUCE PINE – The Toe River Arts Studio Tour is a free, self-guided tour of artists’ studios typically held on the first weekends of June and December in North Carolina’s scenic Mitchell and Yancey counties. In response to the pandemic, this popular event is going virtual from Monday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. The Studio Tour is a showcase for local artists to feature their work, processes and studio spaces.
For the last 28 years, the Toe River Arts Studio Tour has been a way for the community to experience the richness and diversity of the landscape and the visual arts of the Blue Ridge Mountains, just 40 minutes northeast of Asheville. This year the event is entirely online, making the studios and artwork accessible from the region and beyond.
This online format not only assures the safety of our artists and visitors, but also provides an opportunity to view far more art than would be feasible in person. Visitors in previous years have driven from studio to studio, not always stopping to see every artist on their list due to distance and time constraints. This year visitors of the Virtual Tour may see every artist on the Tour, regardless of location. And now with more than just a weekend to shop, visitors can check back with their favorite artists for more inventory as the holiday season approaches. The 2020 Studio Tour will begin on Monday, Nov. 23, when art pieces for sale from 64 local artists and craftspeople will premiere on the Toe River Arts website and Toe River Artists’ e-commerce platforms.
View the list of participating artists and their profiles on the Toe River Arts website and easily connect and engage with the artists via their websites and social media accounts. Visitors will have the opportunity to view work from participating artists and purchase high-quality, handmade artwork from websites and online shops. Don’t miss this opportunity to support the artists who have come together during a challenging time to share their artwork this holiday season. Together we continue to support the arts community by visiting the first ever Toe River Arts Virtual Studio Tour.
For more information, call (828) 765-0524 or email info@toeriverarts.org.
The Toe River Arts Virtual Studio Tour is supported by the Small Business Center at Mayland Community College, the North Carolina Arts Council, and Explore Burnsville.
