SPRUCE PINE – Join Toe River Arts for a Fall workshop series for the family. Share a creative experience with your loved ones in a glass or jewelry-making workshop.
Join artist Amy Brandenburg for “Explore Jewelry-Making Using Precious Metal Clay” in Toe River Arts’ Spruce Pine Owens Gallery from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16. Precious metal clay (PMC), consisting of metal particles, is sculpted to create solid, fine silver pieces when fired. Each student will create a small pair of earrings, and a charm or bead. Participants will learn how to texture, fire, patina and polish the clay. All skill levels welcome. The class fee is $100 and includes all materials and tool rental.
Amy Brandenburg is a certified PMC instructor who has taught metal clay workshops for the last nine years. An award-winning metal clay artist and member of the Southern Highlands Craft Guild, she creates jewelry inspired by history, nature and architecture that is enameled, carved and three-dimensional. Sharing her passion for metal clay, she creates an environment where others can experiment, learn and grow.
Join artist Amanda Taylor for “Family Glass Day” from 10 a.m. to noon or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, in Toe River Arts’ Spruce Pine Owens Gallery. Bring the entire family and design and create a unique glass ornament, dish or pendant. This workshop is open to children ages four years and older. Participants may choose from a variety of glass and colors to create their pieces. Taylor will fire the pieces, to be picked up at a later date or shipped for an additional fee. Bring your imagination and be ready for some creative, family fun. The class fee is $40 and includes all materials and tool rental.
Taylor is a kiln-formed glass designer, crafter and instructor. She is passionate about teaching people of all ages the joys and creative freedom of kiln-formed glass.
Join Taylor for “Introduction to Fused Glass” from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. on Nov. 7, in her new light-filled O-AT-KA glass studio in Burnsville, NC to design and create a one-of-a-kind fused glass window or panel. Bring a photo or drawing for inspiration and prepare for a fun and creative day out of the house. Taylor will fire the pieces, to be picked up at a later date or shipped for an additional fee. The class fee includes all materials and tool rental. Class cost varies between $75 and $250, depending on the size of the finished piece.
Participants must wear cloth face coverings over the nose and mouth and properly socially distance during workshops. For availability and interest in our Fall or future workshops, contact Community Outreach Coordinator Melanie Finlayson at (828) 765-0524 or melanie@toeriverarts.org. Please contact us for alternative dates are available for Amanda Taylor’s classes.
