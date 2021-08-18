SPRUCE PINE – Toe River Arts announces the opening of Orbits and Fields, an exhibition of works by artists connected to Appalachian State University and Penland School of Craft in the Spruce Pine Gallery through Sept. 11, 2021
The artists in this exhibition move in a wide variety of orbits around and through both Appalachian State University and Penland School of Craft. Their paths cross one another as fellow students and teachers, co-workers, co-residents, and fellow community members. They have not all met, but they know one another, in the way that they share common chapters and parallel experiences.
The exhibition presents 22 artists with connection to two vastly different institutions. One a small intentional craft school and the other a large public university. Their fields trace the scope of work being fostered in both communities. Their work reveals both the richness that can come from time spent in these contexts and the unique visions that they bring to both places.
The exhibition features metal, ceramics, glass, photography, installation, furniture design, book arts, graphic design, collaboration, fibers, mixed media, printmaking, painting and digital design.
Participating artists are Elliot Earl Keeley, Rebekah Richardson, Richard Elaver, MJ Sanqui, Devyn Vasquez, Tricia Treacey, Carmen Grier, Lisa Stinson, Kellee Morgado, Joshua White, Kurt Anderson, IlaSahai Prouty, Dani Iris, Jeana Klein, Lilith Nielander, April Flanders, Brooke Hofsess, Ben Carter, Lynn Duryea, Richard Prisco, Frankie Flood and Jeff Goodman.
Spruce Pine Gallery is located at 269 Oak Ave. in Spruce Pine. Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. For more information click to toeriverarts.org.
