SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Arts will host BIG INK at its Spruce Pine gallery October 23 and 24, 2020, for a large-scale woodblock printmaking workshop. BIG INK, founded in 2012 by Lyell Castonguay and Carand Burnet, and based in Newmarket, N.H., provides opportunities for large-scale woodblock printing workshops in host institutions. Big Ink’s mission is to inspire a greater public appreciation of large-scale woodblock printmaking and to extend its practice as an artistic discipline.
Toe River Arts invites artists, high school students and recent high school graduates to apply to participate in this workshop. Twelve artists and 12 students or recent high school graduates will collaborate to carve woodblocks to be printed on BIG INK’s “The Big Tuna,” their large-scale, traveling printing press. No previous knowledge of woodblock printing is necessary. The workshop fee will be waived for students and supplies will be provided. Artists will be expected to pay a $100 workshop fee and pay supply costs, with Toe River Arts members receiving a discount.
The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. EST on July 1, 2020. Chosen applicants will be notified July 22, at which time they will be given material lists. Participants are encouraged to attend socially distanced “Carving Nights.” Hosted by Toe River Arts and closed to the public, these meetings will give the artists and students the opportunity and venue to work together on their carvings. Tentatively scheduled for August, the exact dates and locations for these events will be determined based on the appropriate social distancing requirements at that time.
While workshop participation is limited to 12 students and 12 artists, the printing process will be open for the public to observe. If large gatherings are determined to be unsafe due to social distancing requirements, a limit will be placed on how many people can observe in person, and/or arrangements will be made for online viewing of the workshop.
This workshop will accompany Think BIG Prints, an exhibition of works by BIG INK artists, in the Toe River Arts Spruce Pine Gallery’s upstairs ARC space Sept. 11-Oct. 24, 2020. A reception is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. on October 9, but will be rescheduled or moved online if large gatherings are deemed unsafe.
This workshop is made possible by in part by support from the Blumenthal Foundation.
Information about BIG INK can be found at www.bigink.org. Information about the workshop and the Think BIG Prints exhibition, and the application to apply to participate in the workshop can be found at www.toeriverarts.org/artists/education-outreach/big-ink. Email Community Outreach Coordinator Melanie Finlayson at melanie@toeriverarts.org for more information.
