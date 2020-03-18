SPRUCE PINE — This spring Toe River Arts hosts its 14th Annual Blacksmith Exhibit at its Spruce Pine gallery, running through the Fire on the Mountain Festival on April 25. Featuring the work of blacksmiths from the Southeast and beyond, this exhibition offers craftspeople the opportunity to show their work in a place known for its blacksmithing community.
Spruce Pine Main Street, in collaboration with Penland School of Craft and Toe River Arts, hosts the Fire on the Mountain Festival every year on the last weekend in April. The public can explore vendor tents for goods for sale, observe live demonstrations, or try their hand at blacksmithing at scheduled workshops.
Toe River Arts will host a public reception for its exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 24, offering the public and visitors of the Fire on the Mountain Festival a chance to meet the exhibiting blacksmiths. Toe River Arts Exhibit Manager Kathryn Andree organized this year’s exhibit as well as many in the past.
“With our rich history of blacksmithing, this is the perfect exhibit for Spruce Pine,” Andree said. “The show is never curated — so anyone can exhibit. That brings together professionals and those learning on their own to share their ideas with each other.”
Every year, the Fire on the Mountain Festival asks a renowned metalworker to join the festival as its Master Blacksmith. This is an opportunity to bring big names from around the country to Spruce Pine to share their talent and skills. Last year brought John Rais from Philadelphia, Pa.; years before brought Maegan E. Crowley from Colorado and artists from Wisconsin, Virginia and Arizona.
This year’s Master Blacksmith is Elizabeth Brim, a local blacksmith, with ties to Penland School of Craft, who has a permanent public installation in downtown Spruce Pine. Born and raised in Columbus, Ga., Brim graduated with an MFA in printmaking from the University of Georgia before she moved to this area. Once here, she expanded her skills at Penland School of Craft, taking classes as a core fellow before eventually teaching classes herself. She later served as the Iron Studio Coordinator. Since then, she has continued to tackle gender stereotypes with the imagery in her work, breaking into a male-dominated craft, hammer in hand, with pearls around her neck.
After the reception, Brim will offer a lecture upstairs in the Artist Resource Center on the second floor of Toe River Arts at 7 p.m. She will present a slideshow of early work and how it has evolved into her current practice.
Toe River Arts will present $2,500 in cash awards to exhibitors at the reception. Best In Show will receive $1,000, Outstanding Functional and Outstanding Nonfunctional will receive $600 each, and Emerging Artist will receive $300. A People’s Choice Award, a handmade tool by Seth Gould, will be announced downtown during the festival.
For more information about the exhibit, call (828) 765-0520 or click to toeriverarts.org. Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information about the Fire on the Mountain Festival, click to downtownsprucepine.com.
