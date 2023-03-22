SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Arts hosts its 16th Annual Blacksmith Exhibition in the Kokol Gallery in Spruce Pine on March 25 through April 29, the day of the festival. Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
This annual exhibition features work by local blacksmiths and smiths from the around the country. The exhibition offers blacksmiths the opportunity to show their work in a gallery environment and in a community that has a long history of blacksmithing.
The exhibit is in conjunction with the Fire on the Mountain Blacksmith Festival which takes place on April 29 on Lower Street in Spruce Pine. The festival is hosted by Spruce Pine Main Street, Penland School of Craft and Toe River Arts annually on the last weekend in April. The public can explore vendor tents, see the exhibition, observe live demonstrations or try their hand at blacksmithing at scheduled hand-on workshops. For further information on the festival call Spruce Pine Main Street (828) 765-3008 or email spms@downtownsprucepine.com.
The exhibit is open to blacksmiths of all levels. It brings together professionals, students and those working in their home workshops. It is an opportunity for the exhibit to reflect the many and varied blacksmith techniques, skill levels and aesthetics.
This year’s Featured Artist Blacksmith is Rick Smith from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. He has been teaching in Carbondale since 1997. Rick is known for his research in laminated and forge-welded steel, patterned surface treatments and large scale repousse in both functional and sculptural applications. Rick has taught workshops at craft schools, institutions and universities all over the world and has been exhibited nationally and internationally. Rick will be demonstrating at the festival along with featured demonstrators: Adam Atkinson from Penland, NC, Frankie Flood from Boone, NC, Glen Gardner from Pittsburgh, Pa., Lisa Geertsen from Murphysboro, Ill., and Jason Knight from Tennessee.
There will be a closing reception at Toe River Arts’ Kokol Gallery, Spruce Pine from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Cash awards will be announced at 6:30 p.m. for first-, second- and third-place winners, and an emerging artist award. At 7 p.m., Rick Smith will give a talk in the Toe River Arts upstairs Owen Gallery and at 7:45 p.m. there will be a slide slam for visiting blacksmiths. The public is invited.
