SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Arts awards art scholarships each spring in amounts that range from $500 to $1,000. Awards are given to a graduating high school senior or an adult continuing their education. Applicants must be from Yancey or Mitchell County and must be pursuing a degree in higher education majoring in any of the arts or arts education.
This year, Toe River Arts is pleased to congratulate the recipient, Evelyn Kline, from Mitchell County. She was awarded $1,000 towards her college tuition this fall. Evelyn demonstrated a passion for her arts studies with artistic commitment and a willingness to take creative risks.
Evelyn is a student at Appalachian State University pursuing a BFA in Studio Art with a concentration in Metalsmithing and Jewelry Design.
“I am about to enter my third year at App State and am so grateful to continue pursuing my education with the help of Toe River Arts. This scholarship from the arts council will help support my studies at App State and the materials that are needed for my classes. I am excited about the opportunity to return to school in the fall semester and get back to learning and doing something I love.”
Toe River Arts awards these scholarships to help emerging artists continue their education in the arts. We are extremely excited to support Evelyn Kline in her growth as a metalsmith and artist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.