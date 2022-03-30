SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Arts hosts its 15th Annual Blacksmith Exhibition in Spruce Pine on April 2 – April 30. The exhibition will feature the work of local blacksmiths and smiths from the southeast and beyond. The exhibition offers blacksmiths the opportunity to show their work in a place known for its blacksmithing history and community. Historically, the exhibition runs in conjunction with the Fire on the Mountain Blacksmithing Festival.
Spruce Pine Main Street, in collaboration with Penland School of Craft and Toe River Arts, hosts the festival every year on the last weekend in April. The public can explore vendor tents for goods for sale, observe live demonstrations, or try their hand at blacksmithing at scheduled hands-on workshops.
There are 33 participating blacksmiths in this year’s exhibition. The show is not curated- so anyone can submit work. It brings together professionals, students and those working in their home workshops. It is an opportunity for the exhibit to reflect the many and varied blacksmithing techniques, skill levels, and aesthetics.
This year’s Featured Artist Blacksmith is James Cooper. A student, practitioner, and teacher of metalwork for 51 years, James has worked as a jeweler, silversmith, foundryman, conservator, sculptor, and blacksmith. James has works in the collections of the Metal Museum in Memphis, TN, and Penland School of Craft in Penland, NC. In 2004, he received an award of Achievement from the American Crafts Council. In 2020, Cooper and his wife moved to the mountains of Mitchell County, NC, the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. Cooper will be demonstrating during the festival along with David Burnette of Canton, NC, David Harper Clemons of Penland, NC, Suzanne Pugh of Wendell, Mass., and Adam Whitney of Penland, NC.
There will be a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 29 to kickoff the weekend activities. Cash awards will be announced at 6:30 p.m., and Jim Cooper will give a slide lecture upstairs in the Owen Gallery at 8 p.m. The public is invited.
Toe River Arts Gallery and Gift Shop are open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, click to www.toeriverarts.org or call the gallery at (828) 765-0520.
