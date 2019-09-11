In recognition of advancing the importance of beekeeping through education and community-relations efforts, Toe Cane Beekeepers Association has been awarded the Golden Achievement Award by the N.C. State Beekeepers Association.
The chapter-level award was presented to TCBA at the state association meeting in Hickory last month. The award carries a $300 prize that the chapter plans to use in its ongoing educational efforts.
According to the State Beekeepers Association, the Golden Achievement award recognized the efforts of the chapter in advancing the practice, science and community of beekeeping throughout the year and the significant accomplishments in support of North Carolina beekeeping.
A binder recounting the TCBA’s efforts in 2018-19 was submitted to the state and contained examples of the chapter’s efforts including hosting meetings that are open to the public that feature speakers on topics relating to bees, pollinators, gardening and other topics. The chapter also hosts an annual Black Jar Honey Tasting Contest (to be held this year on Oct. 3 at Homeplace Beer Co., in Burnsville) which is open to the public.
Many members volunteer their time and expertise to speak to civic and school groups to help educate the public about the importance of honey bees and other pollinators. Chapter President Susan Spruill thanked the members for their ongoing efforts.
“This award is only given to chapters that meet very strict criteria for helping promote the science and art of beekeeping, and for encouraging others to recognize the importance of pollinators,” Spruill said. “Our members are very active in the communities of Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties, and we have plans for even more activities in the future including a 4-H Beekeeping Club now in the planning stages.”
Spruill continued, “If you’d like to know more about our chapter, become a member or attend any of our open meetings, check our website at toecanebeekeepers.net or follow us on Facebook if you’d like a member of our chapter to speak at your school.”
