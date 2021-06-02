For the past 23 years of my life, I have watched students walk across the stage knowing that I had been a small part of their lives. This year was the first year in a long time that I have not gotten that privilege. I chose to leave the profession and pursue a different path. When I decided to step out on faith and let God lead, I had no idea how much God would bless that.
You see, God welcomes sacrifice. Hebrews 13:16 states, “Don’t neglect to do what is good and to share, for God is pleased with such sacrifices.” I think I had reached a point in my life that I needed to be able to share God’s love in a greater arena.
In my new career, I work with business owners daily who need encouragement and sometimes just need a little Jesus in their lives. When I made the sacrifice to leave my life in which I was comfortable and step into the unknown, God elevated that to a new calling for him.
The students were my first love and I want to always leave that love in my heart for them. So, to the students who are now leaving their comfortable lives, I want to challenge you with this: Sacrifice what you know is safe. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. You will be leaving homes that you have had since your youth and family that you have grown accustomed to seeing every day. But this is the point in your life that you will grow the most. You will make new homes and new friends. You will meet people who will impact you so strongly that it will leave lasting impressions and shape the rest of your life.
But you must remember who you are and your foundation. Let the words of Psalms 69:3 resonate in your daily life: “Declare His glory among the nations, His wonderful works among all peoples.”
Students, as you start your new life, remember that you are called to be a disciple. There will be times that the road will get tough and you will wonder where God is. Let the voice of God set your heart at ease when He stated in Exodus 33:14, “Then He replied, ‘My presence will go with you, and I will give you rest.’” God will never leave you. He wants His presence in your life to be conveyed to everyone around you. Rest in His comfort and know that He will work all things for the good of those who love Him.
God used a verse in a small Bible in a little chapel on a mountaintop to encourage me to sacrifice my life of comfort and step into the unknown. That verse now hangs in my home as a daily reminder.
Students, I leave you with this verse so that it may be your reminder that the future holds something more: “‘The glory of this present house will be greater than the glory of the former house,’ says the Lord Almighty. ‘And in this place I will grant peace,’ declares the Lord Almighty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.