I heard a sermon recently that left me thinking about a passage that I had previously skipped over without much thought. After the women found the tomb empty, Luke 24:13-14 continues with this passage “Now that same day two of them were on the way toa village called Emmaus, which was about seven miles from Jerusalem. Together they were discussing everything that had taken place. And while they were discussing and arguing, Jesus Himself came near and began to walk with them but they were prevented from recognizing Him.”
I considered this passage and what it meant. How many times have we been going through our lives stressed and confused about the circumstances that surround us? God has promised many times that He will not abandon us. In this passage, we see Jesus show up. The men had no idea who He was because they were prevented from seeing. He cared about them and what was happening in their lives at that moment. He gave them companionship as they walked. I’m sure there are many times that we don’t see the same happening to us.
As they continued to walk, the men told Jesus about the crucifixion and how they were disappointed that Messiah was dead but was now missing. Jesus explained scripture to them so that they could better understand what the prophets had said about why that had to happen. As they neared their destination, they invited Jesus to stay with them for the night. Luke 24:30 states “It was as He reclined at the table with them that He took the bread, blessed, and broke it and gave it to them. Then their eyes were opened, and they recognized Him, but He disappeared from their sight.”
Without knowing who Jesus was, these men entertained Him and showed kindness to Him. I know we have all heard the phrase “What if Jesus comes back like that?” In this case, what if? Put yourself in this situation: You are detailing with stress and anxiety about a situation you just don’t understand. A stranger comes along and wants to just talk with you. Do you dismiss them? After talking for a while, the men invited the stranger into their home. Would you do so? Then Jesus revealed Himself. It all seems like an very unsettling circumstance in today’s untrusting society but its on that we need to consider.
In this passage, Jesus was seeking friendship and relationship intimacy with the men. He spent time walking and talking with them. He then joined them inside their home. It was only when the men trusted Jesus enough to share a meal that the truth of His identity was revealed. To most Christians, the breaking of bread is significant because it represents sharing in the body of Christ and communing with God.
Two lessons can be taken from this passage.
First, take time to walk with Jesus. He may not show up as you expect Him but He has promised to never leave. Don’t try to walk through trying circumstances by yourself. If you are stressed and anxious over a situation, you need to seek Jesus and allow Him to walk alongside.
Second, it’s only when we have fully digested the “bread” and allowed it to sink in that the truth is revealed. The bread in this situation is the word of Jesus. He is the truth. We must take time to listen, learn, and digest.
