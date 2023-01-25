LINVILLE — Linville Land Harbor’s nonprofit event organization, Four Seasons, which offers social events for its residents, invites all residents of Newland, Avery County and High Country residents to a special Valentine’s Day dinner.
The dinner will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the Recreation Center of Linville Land Harbor. The menu will feature prime rib, smoked chicken and tasty desserts. Bring your own sparkly and enjoy the wonderful high-end entertainment of Rachel Hansbury and Andy Jurik, who are faculty members at Western Carolina and UNC-Asheville.
Tickets are for sale in advance only, beginning the week of January 17 through Thursday, Feb. 2. Tickets must be purchased at the Linville Land Harbor Golf House between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Dinner organizers state that there is no better Valentine’s dinner to be found in the High Country for just $20, which includes taxes and tip, per person.
Four Seasons is also asking for businesses and individual sponsors to support this dinner, along with five more dinner programs that are planned for the coming year. For sponsorship opportunities or additional information, call Peter Moss at (972) 998-4679, Alton Medlin at (980) 621-0821 or John Akers at (828) 817-9408. For tickets, purchase at the Linville Land Harbor Golf House.
