Tickets are on sale now for “Grandfather Presents: Conor Knighton,” part of Grandfather Mountain’s revamped speaker series, taking place at the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. Join us for an evening with the CBS “Sunday Morning” correspondent and author of “Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park.” Tickets to this Sept. 29 event include light bites, drinks, the presentation and a book-signing opportunity.

