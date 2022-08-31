LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that tickets for the final presenter in its revamped speaker series are on sale now. Conor Knighton, CBS “Sunday Morning” correspondent, wraps up this year’s dynamic lineup on Sept 29.
The new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery will play host to the Thursday evening event. Guests will get to experience a “night at the museum” atmosphere with light bites and drinks, the speaker presentation and book-signing opportunities. For some, it may be their first chance to check out the new space and exhibits.
This season’s roster – which included outdoor adventurer, writer and advocate Rick Ridgeway in July and Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist and managing editor of the climate unit at ABC News, in August – has an emphasis on those who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around nature and conservation.
The series is also featuring Saturday afternoon presentations focused on nature, adventure or conservation-related topics on a local or regional scale, as well.
Knighton is a correspondent for CBS “Sunday Morning,” America’s No. 1 Sunday news morning program. His debut nonfiction book, “Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park,” was recently certified as a New York Times bestseller. A behind-the-scenes account of the year Knighton spent visiting America’s national parks, the book features fascinating tidbits about our parks’ past and reflections on their fragile future. It will be available for purchase at the book signing.
“We are really looking forward to having Conor here and know his presentation will be a fitting way to wrap up what’s been an exciting season for our Grandfather Presents series,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “CBS ‘Sunday Morning’ has a special place in the heart of Grandfather through the longtime friendship of Charles Kuralt, the program’s first host, and our founder Hugh Morton. Conor’s work on the show, and his book, continue the legacy of exploring the wonders of – and finding the stories within – the world around us.”
Knighton is also the creator and producer of “On the Trail,” a series of CBS “Sunday Morning” stories on the national parks, as well as the creator of “Island Hopping,” an ongoing series of “Sunday Morning” segments set on islands all across the world, from St. Pierre to the Seychelles. His reports – seen by more than six million viewers a week – have covered everything from the Scandinavian obsession with salty licorice to what it’s like to wake up on Wake Island, one of America’s most remote military bases.
He recently won his third Daytime Emmy as part of the “Sunday Morning” team and has won a Los Angeles Area Emmy for his work on KCET’s “SoCal Connected.” He has been nominated for two additional Los Angeles Emmys and was the recipient of a 2015 LA Press Club award.
An avid traveler, Knighton has produced pieces from India, Nicaragua, The United Arab Emirates, Czech Republic, Iceland and Austria. His commentary has been featured on CNN, HLN, TV Guide, MTV, E!, Oxygen and KNBC. Born in Charleston, W. Va., Knighton remains especially fond of Tudor’s Biscuit World, Pepperoni Rolls and Mountain Stage.
Schedule:
- 5 to 6 p.m.: Entrance Gate opens for event. Proceed about 1 mile to Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.
- 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.: VIP event in the sunroom (limited to Pro Series Pass holders) to meet Conor Knighton
- 5:30 to 6 p.m.: Reception for all ticket holders inside Wilson Center for Nature Discovery
- 6 to 7 p.m.: Presentation in Classroom in the Clouds event space
- 7 to 8 p.m.: Book signing and exhibits open.
Tickets are $50 a person and are on sale online now. To learn more about “Grandfather Presents: Conor Knighton” and to purchase tickets, visit www.grandfather.com/event/grandfather-presents-conor-knighton.
To learn more about the Grandfather Presents speaker series, visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-presents.
The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.
