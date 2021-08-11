BEECH MOUNTAIN — Tickets are selling quickly for Land of Oz’s Autumn at Oz Festival.
The annual Autumn at Oz Festival returns and is better than ever, and for 2021 Oz will open to the public for three full weekends in September to offer more opportunities to experience North Carolina’s own Yellow Brick Road atop Beech Mountain.
The festival is the largest Wizard of Oz Event of its kind in the world. During Autumn at Oz, guests walk through an immersive live action theatrical experience, starting in Kansas on the Gale farm, and down an actual Yellow Brick Road. Guests can meet all of their favorite characters from the classic film, and also enjoy the petting zoo, craft and food vendors, souvenirs and memorabilia stands, as well as an exhibit in the gift shop. There will be more new surprises along the way throughout the entire park, including a new layout for the Emerald City and updates to the Magic Moment Show.
The “Over the Rainbow” Observation Deck is a new feature for 2021, and is open for the first time to the public in decades, as guests can see the million-dollar view from more than a mile high in the sky at the very top of Beech Mountain – one of the highest points on the East Coast.
Tickets for private tours sold out in 24 hours last May, and Oz is anticipating a quick sellout for this year for this event as well.
Event dates for Autumn at Oz are Sept. 10 to 12, Sept. 17 to 19 and Sept. 24 to 26. General admission tickets for the festivities are $55 (general admission), $65 (VIP). Access to the Observation Deck is a separate $5 charge (price does not include taxes and processing fees).
For more information and to purchase tickets, click to www.landofoznc.com or visit Land of Oz social media channels on Facebook (www.facebook.com/autumnatoz) or Instagram (@landofoznc).
