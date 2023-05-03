NEWLAND — A handful of food trucks and vendors selling handmade crafts, plus an extensive lineup of entertainment, brought crowds to the Riverwalk on Saturday, April 29, for the third annual Newland Spring Fling.
The festivities started at around 10 a.m., and though early spring weather in the High Country can be somewhat unpredictable, the sun was shining all throughout the day. Talented local musicians and performers such as Preston Benfield and Drew Blackwell, Blue Ridge Performing Arts, Dogtown Cheer, Avery County Cloggers, Avery County A&H Fair Talent Show winner Tasha Dellinger and Aboveground with Seth Moody, Jacan Ward and more, took the stage. Crowds gathered around to watch as they perused the vendors or while enjoying food purchased onsite by vendors.
More than a dozen food vendors sold almost anything one could crave, including baked goods, Japanese steakhouse dishes, freshly-squeezed lemonade, hot dogs, barbecue and more. In the field across from the stage, children played in inflatables, and more than 30 vendors set up with clothing, makeup, jewelry, decor, candles and other products. A few nonprofits and local organizations set up booths as well. The booths were set up along the Riverwalk, so patrons could browse their products as they walked up and down the river.
