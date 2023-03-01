We are in the midst of the 40 days of Lent. I have always been taught that Lent is a time to give up something, a time to “test” yourself, but I was never really taught why. I decided to do a little investigative research on my own.
Google states that lent is “a time we set aside each year to remember the love of God that is poured out through Christ Jesus on the cross in His defeat of death.” Google also states the 40 days of observance represents “the time Jesus spent in the wilderness, enduring the temptation of Satan and preparing to begin his ministry.” In neither of those definitions does it state that it’s a time that I need to give up something other than my time.
In light of my investigative research and in connection with my church, I decided to use the 40 days of Lent to set aside some time to learn more about the love poured out from Christ. My church has challenged all members to read through the gospels during this time. I pulled up my YouVersion Bible app, started with Matthew and pressed play so it could be read to me. You always hear the Bible is a living book. I have listened, read and studied Matthew more times than I could probably count, but suddenly I heard new words. I heard words that pertained specifically to me. I heard words that seemed to be catered to the season of life that I’m in right now. It was as though the Bible was speaking directly to me.
Martin Luther once stated “The Bible is alive, it speak to me; it has feet, it runs after me; it has hands, it lays hold of me.” I realized the truth behind those words.
I am also certain that Lent holds no special power in which the Bible is only alive during these 40 days. Lent is only a time marked on a calendar to help people observe the time. Your Bible, either the physical one you hold or the one on your phone that you are listening to, is available at any time. It is available to be a friend and speak to you when you need encouraging words. It is available to chase after you as you are running away from a hard situation. It is available to hold you and hug you when you need comfort. I encourage you that whatever season you are in, open the living word of God and allow him to pour what you need into your life.
“For the words of God is alive and powerful. It is sharper than the sharpest two-edged sword, cutting between soul and spirit, between joint and marrow. It exposes our innermost thoughts and desires,” (Hebrews 4:12 NLT).
