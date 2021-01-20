A jigsaw puzzle is a set of numerous interlocking pieces that are assembled together to produce a complete picture. Each piece is unique. When fit together, each piece contributes to the entire puzzle.
Most jigsaw puzzles are “fully interlocking,” meaning adjacent pieces interconnect with one another. The fit is both structural and visual. When combined correctly, the pieces produce the puzzle’s visual image. But fully interlocking puzzles also stay joined structurally. Connections in between pieces of a completed interlocking jigsaw puzzle are tight enough to allow it to maintain its shape when it is moved.
On the other hand, non-interlocking puzzles are made up of pieces that are not as close-fitting. These pieces match up visually, but not always structurally. Pieces often shift around. When completed, the puzzle must remain where it was constructed, often on a flat surface. If it is moved or lifted off its surface it will not maintain its shape. Instead, pieces will fall apart.
What happens when you empty the content of the puzzle box onto the table and begin to sort through the pieces? Chaos reigns.
The first thing most serious puzzlers do is to turn the puzzle pieces face up and begin the sorting process. Each interlocking puzzle piece displays just a tiny part of the picture’s full image. Puzzlers work to arrange pieces according to the image. Border pieces are grouped together. Pieces with similar colors or visual textures are clustered so they can be assembled into smaller sections. Awareness begins to bring about order from the confusion.
God tells us in 1 Corinthians 14:33 that He is not a God of disorder but of peace.
Recently, I have personally found myself in a place of disorder. None of the pieces of my life seemed to be fitting together. I had pieces strewn everywhere and didn’t quite know how to start organizing. What I found while seeking the Creator of my puzzle was that I wasn’t living or really submitting to His original design. I sought solace and comfort in His embrace. I gave myself a timeout; I stepped back from trying to work out the puzzle myself and allowed Him to give me a new perspective. When I came back, pieces just started to fall into place.
Nested in the rarely read book of Haggai, there is a verse that caught my attention: – “The latter glory of this house will be greater than the former; says the Lord of hosts, and in this place, I will give the ultimate peace and prosperity, declares the Lord of hosts.”
Sometimes God needs us to step away from the puzzles we are trying to fit together so that he can guide us in the appropriate direction. He promises the new will be greater than the former and he will give us the ultimate peace.
Are you trying to work your puzzle and picking the wrong pieces? Are you forcing pieces that just don’t quite fit? Step away. Allow your Creator time to work. The solution often turns out more beautiful than the puzzle.
