BANNER ELK — Morganton resident Dan Brown has been creating terrariums for about 40 years.
The pursuit was initially a change of pace from his old business of making aquariums, but Brown took to working glass in another way, wrapping small panes around small cacti and succulents to create living little desert scenes that can decorate a desk or night stand. The business is called DB’s Glass Shack.
The little guys are hardy, too. The plants just need about a tablespoon of water a month and some light to keep kicking. They double in size in about a decade and can take decades to outgrow their terrariums. One of his plants requires a weekly mist for life-preserving nourishment.
“My problem is I don’t get many repeat customers because everybody’s still got them,” Brown said.
Brown set up his both at the 42nd annual Banner Elk Woolly Worm festival last weekend, giving takers the chance to build their own terrariums or pick up one of his pre-stuffed scenes.
Brown’s family owned a plant nursery when he began the terrarium business as well.
“As time went on, all the aquariums were big, and I came up with an idea for smaller sizes, take the fish out, put plants in,” Brown said. “Because back then fish were very hard to take care of; plants are easier.”
Initially, his terrariums were not so small, but in the past few years the terrariums have shrunk, down to two-inches by two-inches in his smallest model.
The containers take two days to make while the adhesive properly dries before they can be filled with the plants and other adornments.
“I used to make 50 different sizes,” Brown said. “I down-scaled it to about 20.”
Brown’s favorite is the smallest terrarium he makes.
“Tablespoon of water, any room in the house, 10 years it doubles in size. Everybody keeps that alive,” Brown said, noting the smaller sizes appeal to children and adults as well.
Brown has his own nursery for the cacti, which are well suited to offices where less hardy plants may perish without enough light or attention.
With regard to the event, Brown said it was the warmest Woolly Worm Festival he has attended.
