GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN – The return of the Scottish Cultural Village at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games made many festival returners happy, along with the sponsor of the cultural village, Scottish Heritage USA. The village held many seminars for crowds to attend, all about Scottish culture, from the basics to conservation initiatives, to firsthand accounts of historical events.
This is only the sixth year that the village has been a part of the Games since it started in 2015, as the brainchild of Betty Johnson as a way to educate people on their heritage and Scottish culture.
“This was by far our best year, I couldn’t wait to see all these performances. I wouldn’t leave if I wanted to, everyone’s talk gets better every time,” shared Johnson.
“Wanna be a Scot? 101”
Bill Caudill, Director of the Scottish Heritage Center at St. Andrew’s University in Laurinburg, NC and member of the Board of Directors at Scottish Heritage USA headed the seminars “Wanna be a Scot? 101,” as well as “The Real MacRaes.” As a historian and folklorist, Caudill explains all sorts of significant symbols, like the blue and white Saltire cross that makes the Scottish flag, the difference between “Scotch,” “Scots,” and “Scottish,” why “good” whisky is spelled without an “E,” tartan versus plaid, why a kilt is not a skirt, and the similarities between Scottish Gaelic and “Southern speak,” (a hint: they both have brogan shoes, pig-in-a-poke, a smidgen, and galore in common)!
“The Real MacRaes”
Caudill tells the story of the Scottish people that made their way into North Carolina, and more specifically, onto Grandfather Mountain and MacRae Meadows, where the Games take place. The grueling history that inspired the immigration of Scots to America led to Alexander MacRae and his family to arrive in Sanford, NC in 1884 and settling in Pembroke shortly after, but finally making their way to the highlands after a Mr. Hugh MacRae and Mr. William Lenoir find him busking and bagpiping in Wilmington (according to family legacy), and inviting him to settle with them in the High Country of North Carolina, right where MacRae Meadows is now on Grandfather. The family conducts business at their MacRae House, a guest house and tourist destination for travelers with a hope to inspire visitors with their “highland hospitality.”
Caudill told this story with knowledge and excitement, and accompanied his storytelling skills with a Powerpoint full of old pictures of the MacRaes on the mountain as the last highland immigrants.
“Only a few years after the passing of the MacRae legacy, the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games were born. What a legacy to this family who went through a lot of trials and tribulations to have an event like this occurring on their old land, celebrating a culture of traditions they left behind,” ended Caudill.
“Tartans: The Fabric of Scotland”
“Here’s to it! The fighting sheen of it, The red, the green of it, The black, the blue of it, The swing, the hue of it, Every thread of it!
The fair have sighed for it, The brave have died for it, Foeman sought for it, Heroes fought for it, Honor the name of it, Drink to the fame of it — The Tartan!”
Gordon Kirkbright III of GK Textiles Ltd presented a seminar on the history of tartan fabric, beginning the presentation with this well-known poem “Gentleman, The Tartan,” by Murdoch Maclean. Kirkbright explained why each clan has its own tartan, the history of the fabric, and the role it has in Scottish and international history. Kirkbright has made many tartans for productions such as Outlander, and weaves each piece of fabric in Scotland with quality materials.
“What’s your Persuasion? Peated vs. Unpeated”
Dan Crowell, American Ambassador for whisky brand Glenmorangie, has almost 30 years of experience in the whisky industry. He explained what Scottish peat moss adds to whisky, and where deep peat areas are located in Scotland, with up to 100 of peat moss underground. Whisky distilled through peat adds a smokiness to the whisky. Crowell explained the difference between peated and unpeated whiskies in flavor, aroma and process.
“Conserving Culloden”
Culloden is well known as the last battlefield where Scotland was defeated, and Catriona McIntosh has been working with a conservation team since 2015 to help preserve the area. The team has discovered artifacts of all sorts, from unfired musket balls in an area where there was supposedly no fighting, to a Celtic cross found on the field that was probably dropped by someone who was holding it in battle. McIntosh elaborated on the efforts to conserve the site that more than 300,000 people visit per year and have such meaningful ties.
“John F. Kennedy’s Funeral: A Piper’s First-hand Account”
Sandy Jones, member of the Air Force Pipe Band and the only American-born recipient of the Balvenie Medal for lifetime services to piping, played for President John F. Kennedy’s funeral in 1963 after his tragic assassination. Jones marched behind the casket to Arlington National Cemetery, and in his talk, gave a firsthand account of that tragic week, and his own account of the funeral itself.
“The Castaways of Disappointment Island”
In 1907, a Scottish vessel set sail from Sydney, Australia to England as a cargo ship for wheat. The crew was young and inexperienced, and upon facing a monstrous storm, the crew found themselves off course, landing on an island with little food and little resources.
Peter McClelland Wilson, a native-born Scot, shared the story of this crew in first-person, as if he himself were a crew member, dressed in seaman’s garb, and shared the hope and determination that the crew had to survive, recounting their rescue from the dangerous sub-Atlantic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.