ALTAPASS — The Orchard at Altapass finished filling the ice cream freezer, swept the floors, folded the T-shirts, turned on the lights, and unlocked the doors to the red barn on Saturday, June 13, as it began its 26th season.
Things were a bit different from 2019, as there was to be no live music or dancing later that day, no scooped ice cream or sample tastings, and only a limited number of folks allowed inside at a time. Sanitizer was everywhere, and all visitors were asked to sanitize their hands before entering the building. Staff wore gloves and masks, and about half the visitors were masked.
Visitors — from the next town over, across the state, neighboring states — stood or sat on the back deck watching the barn swallows swoop in and out of their nests, feeding their young. They sat at tables on the dance floor or picnic tables outside the red barn. Folks walked the trails looking for the tiny green apples that filled the trees. Grimes Golden will ripen first next month. Children — lots of them — behaved and the few leashed pets minded their manners. And all remembered the physical distancing rule.
Folks asked questions about the ripening times, the performances, and how long this all will last. For some, there were no answers. “I miss the music,” one guest offered. “But being out in the open and breathing the clear air is still worth the trip. I completely understand.”
The Orchard is located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mm 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway and is a not-for-profit working orchard, music and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., currently Saturday and Sunday. The Orchard is family and pet-friendly, with wheelchair accessibility. For information click to altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.