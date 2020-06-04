SPRUCE PINE — The Orchard at Altapass reopens for its 2020 season at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13. As we all anxiously wait for the heirloom apples to ripen (July), the Orchard shelves are stocked with delicious jams and jellies, brined vegetables, and locally made craft. Of course, there’ll be homemade fudge in too many flavors to mention, ice cream, apple pie and, for those who can’t get enough, Dr. Enuf, an East Tennessee favorite of the local folk, will be in the cooler.
Live music has been temporarily canceled, but tunes will continue to waft through the air inside the red barn. Bill will be telling stories on the stage instead of behind the tractor. And the trails are open and ready to accept walkers of all ages. (Please remember distancing.)
Sanitary measures have been put in place, as staff will be wearing masks and gloves (visitors encouraged to wear masks), and occupancy will be limited to 40 at a time inside.
“This is a new normal for the Orchard,” explained executive director, Beth Hilton. “We’ve redirected our energies and the staff is working harder than ever to employ best practices that adhere to CDC and state regulations. Certain activities have been temporarily canceled—the hayrides, live music and dancing — while others are being developed, like kid-friendly educational activities. Despite the current global situation, we’re hoping for another great Orchard season.”
The Orchard is located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at Mile Marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway and is a not-for-profit working orchard, music and educational venue. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The venue is family and pet friendly, as well as wheelchair accessible. For information click to altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531. And remember, behind those masks, we’re all smiling.
