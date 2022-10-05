In my bible study group, we were talking about how hard it is to pray sometimes. We get overwhelmed by life and upset with God and don’t exactly know how to talk to Him. I asked what they do in that situation and explained sometimes I fall back on “The Lord’s Prayer.” Interestingly, almost everyone in our group said the same thing. There are times in our lives that we just can’t pray.
Thankfully, God save us an example. In Matthew 6:9-15, Jesus taught the disciples how to pray. I learned this prayer as a young girl in bible school. I learned in the KJV version and it is always what comes into my head when I need assistance. In writing this, I looked at several other translations, but I love the eloquence of the KJV.
Our Father, who art in heaven — Recognize who God is in relationship to us.
hallowed be thy name — Celebrate his greatness, power, and honor.
thy kingdom come — We are living in His kingdom by His glorious design.
thy will be done — He has a plan for us according to His will for our lives.
on earth as it is in heaven. — We are visitors on Earth but eternal residents of heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread. — Much as He cares for the wild animals, he will take care of our daily needs.
And forgive us our debts, — Debts should be translated to sins. God will forgive our sins.
as we forgive our debtors. We must forgive the sins of others against us. Hold no grudges.
And lead us not into temptation, — Protect us from the temptation surrounding us.
but deliver us from evil. — We all know who perpetuates evil. God has the power to deliver us from Satan and the temptation he brings.
For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen. — Just as we started the prayer recognizing the greatness of God, we end it in the same manner.
Each line in this prayer has a specific purpose. I hope when words leave you and you are in a situation in which you find that you just can’t pray that you can lean on the model Jesus gave. Even when you know the words to say, you can say them in the confines of the model prayer. Our debts and temptations embody the requests that we need to bring before God.
