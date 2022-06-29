NEWLAND – In tandem with the Avery County Heritage Fest, The Inn at Shady Lawn made its grand reopening to the town of Newland on Saturday, June 25.
After spending the last year figuring out the business logistics, dealing with reconstruction and decorating each room with care and detail, Nathan and Suzzannah Gittner finally reopened The Inn at Shady Lawn to the public.
The Gittners moved to the Avery County area seven years ago from Charlotte to what was supposed to be their summer house, and they never left.
“The community is just very inviting,” shared Nathan Gittner. “Everybody has been nothing but great.”
The opportunity to renovate the old inn on Cranberry Street presented itself around a year ago when it was supposed to close down for good, and because of the lack of travel due to the pandemic, the family was able to take on renovations and the business of it all.
“I’ve always been somewhat entrepreneurial, so I asked around to find out who owned it, went and talked with the business owners and asked them if they would look at opening the business again ... it took a few phone calls to start having the conversation, but here we are,” Nathan explained.
The Shady Lawn had belonged to the Ray family of Newland for more than 65 years, but the family made the decision to step away from the business last summer. The Gittners acquired it very quickly thereafter, and have worked with the Ray family to uphold “a legacy of hospitality,” as their new website https://www.theinnatshadylawn.com/ states.
“Newland needs a hotel. It’s the county seat and there are enough people coming into town,” said Nathan.
The couple hopes to start an apprenticeship program around business and hospitality management in the future.
“(Suzzannah’s) vision is that by the time you graduate high school, you would have enough experience to be able to start as an assistant manager at a hotel,” Nathan expressed.
With the help of their sons, Will and Dylan, the Gittners have and are working diligently to host a lovely stay for visitors of Avery County.
“One thing we want to stress to the locals is that we’re splushing it up, but we are not taking away the quintessential Newland feel. We want to be mindful of the history without making it something it’s not. We want to honor the locals,” Suzannah stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.